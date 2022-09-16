B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Sponsorship and Donation Policy

FINAL PROVISIONS ...................................................................................
1 PURPOSE
The purpose of this Policy is to define the guidelines to be followed by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão and other people reached when selecting, formalizing and awarding sponsorships and donations.
2 SCOPE
This Policy applies to all administrators, employees and interns of B3 S.A. -
Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, its subsidiaries abroad, BSM Market Supervision, Cetip Info
Tecnologia S.A., B3 Social, and its other associations (Company).
3 REFERENCES
The Company's Bylaws;
The Company's Code of Conduct and Ethics;
The Company's Anti-Corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy;
The Company's Policy on Related Party Transactions and Other Potential Conflicts of Interest;
Sports Incentive Act - Brazilian Federal Law 11438/2006;
Childhood and Adolescence Statute (Law 8069/1990)
Childhood and Adolescence Fund (FIA) - Brazilian Federal Law 8069/1990;
Senior Citizens Fund - Brazilian Federal Law 12213/2010;
Rouanet Act 8313/1991 and Decree 10755/2021;
Audiovisual Act - Brazilian Federal Law 8685/1993;
Brazilians with Disabilities Act (PRONAS) - Brazilian Federal Law 12712/2012;
Oncology Care Support Program (PRONON) - Brazilian Federal Law 12715/2012;
Cultural Action Program (PROAC) - Brazilian Federal Law 12268/2006;
Sports Incentive Act (LPIE) - São Paulo State Law 13918/2009; and
Cultural Projects Support Program (PRO-MAC) - City of São Paulo Law 15948/2013.
4 CONCEPTS
Sponsorship means a financing tool for an entity and/or project in exchange for branding opportunities and/or visibility.
Donation of tangible assets means delivery or transfer of material goods, belonging to the Company, to third parties, at no cost.
Materiality study means within the context of sustainability the basis for the company to identify priority ESG themes for the company from the corporate and stakeholders' point of view. It is used to guide the preparation of reports, such as Annual Report, identify risks and opportunities, gauge strategies, promote improvements in services and processes and direct external action on ESG-related issues.
Sponsorship or donation with tax incentive fundsmeans a sponsorship or donation whereby funds are allocated for investment in social initiatives through federal, state and local tax incentive programs, pursuant to the legislation in force.
Sponsorship or donation with the Company's own funds means a sponsorship or donation whereby the Company's cash funds are allocated for investment in social initiatives.
Tax incentive laws means mechanisms created to provide tax deductions in the promotion of social, cultural, technology, sports and health projects, and/or projects targeting specific audiences, such as the elderly, disabled people and oncological cancer patients.
• Taxes included in tax incentive laws means the main taxes covered by
tax incentive mechanisms, pursuant to the applicable legislation in Brazil, which are:
Social Contribution on Net Profits (CSLL) and Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ), and their additions, due by businesses;
Personal Income Tax (IRPF), when filed by individuals using the comprehensive annual income tax return form;
Local Service Tax (ISS);
Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS); and
Urban Real Estate Tax (IPTU).
5 GUIDELINES
5.1 Assumptions underlying a sponsorship and/or donation selection
Our activity is directly connected with the Company's sustainability strategy and materiality study. This strategy is based on three pillars:
Be a company aligned with the best sustainability practices;
Induce good ESG practices in the Brazilian market; and
Strengthen the product portfolio and open new ESG market fronts.
As part of the first pillar, the Company seeks to promote internal management based on best ESG practices, which includes contributing to society's development.
Furthermore, the Company:
Supports projects that protect its reputation and attributes already established in the market. In this respect, the Company:
Within the scope of B3 Social, acts through Private Social Investment (ISP) to sponsor projects and/or organizations that collaborate on the reduction of social inequalities;
Within the scope of B3 Social and to enhance the creation of value, prioritizes projects with the potential to influence public policies and of a structuring nature, facilitates the financing of projects with national reach,
PUBLIC INFORMATION
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
