B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Sponsorship and Donation Policy

SPONSORSHIP AND DONATION POLICY

1 PURPOSE

The purpose of this Policy is to define the guidelines to be followed by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão and other people reached when selecting, formalizing and awarding sponsorships and donations.

2 SCOPE

This Policy applies to all administrators, employees and interns of B3 S.A. -

Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, its subsidiaries abroad, BSM Market Supervision, Cetip Info

Tecnologia S.A., B3 Social, and its other associations (Company).

3 REFERENCES

The Company's Bylaws;

The Company's Code of Conduct and Ethics;

The Company's Anti-Corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy;

Anti-Corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy; The Company's Policy on Related Party Transactions and Other Potential Conflicts of Interest;

Sports Incentive Act - Brazilian Federal Law 11438/2006;

Childhood and Adolescence Statute (Law 8069/1990)

Childhood and Adolescence Fund (FIA) - Brazilian Federal Law 8069/1990;

Senior Citizens Fund - Brazilian Federal Law 12213/2010;

Rouanet Act 8313/1991 and Decree 10755/2021;

Audiovisual Act - Brazilian Federal Law 8685/1993;

Brazilians with Disabilities Act (PRONAS) - Brazilian Federal Law 12712/2012;

Oncology Care Support Program (PRONON) - Brazilian Federal Law 12715/2012;