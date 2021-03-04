Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Board of Directors - Minutes

03/04/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON MARCH 4, 2021

1. Date, Time, and Place: This meeting was held on March 4, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., by videoconference, and the place of the meeting was indicated as being the principal place of business of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), located in this City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Antonio Prado, No. 48, Downtown.

2. Attendance: Messr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Edgar da Silva Ramos, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, José de Menezes Berenguer, José Lucas Ferreira de Melo, José Roberto Machado Filho, and Mauricio Machado de Minas - Directors.

3. Presiding Officers: Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella - Chairman; and Ms. Iael Lukower - Secretary.

4. Resolutions taken based on the supporting documents that are filed at the Company's headquarters, and authorization was given for these minutes to be drawn up as a summary:

4.1. The attending members unanimously voted in favor regarding the Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, to be submitted for approval to the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be convened to be held on April 29, 2021, according to the favorable opinions of the Fiscal Council and the Audit Committee of the Company, as well as the report of the Independent Auditors Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S.

4.2. The attending members unanimously voted in favor of the proposal for allocation of the income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, to be submitted to the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Company, according to the favorable opinions of the Fiscal Council and the Audit Committee of the Company, as well as the report of the Independent Auditors Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S., in full to the dividend account, corresponding to R$4,152,303,684.20, of which R$3,353,789,177.63 have already been paid to the shareholders as dividends and interest on equity during the year 2020, with a remaining balance of R$798,514,506.58 to be distributed as dividends, in the amount of R$0.392617730 per share, where:

4.2.1. the price per share is estimated and may be changed as result of the disposal of treasury shares in compliance with the Company's Stock Grant Plan or other share-based plans;

4.2.2. the payment referred to above shall be made on April 8, 2021 and shall be based on the shareholding position of March 24, 2021; and

4.2.3. the Company's shares shall be traded "with" dividends until March 24, 2021, inclusive, and "without" dividends (ex dividends) as of March 25, 2021.

4.3. Also in respect of the year 2020, the members unanimously voted in favor of the proposal for the distribution of extraordinary dividends and the submission of the said proposal to the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Company, according to the favorable opinions of the Fiscal Council and the Audit Committee of the Company, as well as the report of the Independent Auditors Company Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S., in the total amount of R$1,189,697,510.45 to the retained earnings and profit reserve accounts, in the amount of R$0.584956606 per share, where:

4.3.1. the amount per share are estimated and may be changed as result of the sale of treasury shares in compliance with the Company's Share Grant Plan or other share-based plans;

4.3.2. the payments referred to above shall be made on May 7, 2021 and shall be based on the shareholding position of March 24, 2021; and

4.3.3. the Company's shares shall be traded "with" dividends until March 24, 2021, inclusive, and "without" dividends (ex dividends) as of March 25, 2021.

4.4. The attending members unanimously approved the cancellation of 17,138,490 shares currently held in treasury, acquired in accordance with the Company's repurchase programs previously approved by the Board of Directors. Accordingly, after the aforementioned cancellation of shares, the Company's capital stock shall be divided into 2,042,000,000 shares.

4.5. Considering the ending of the repurchase program on February 28, 2021, the attending members unanimously approved the new program for repurchasing shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury or cancellation, subject to the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 567/2015 ("Repurchase Program"), the conditions of which are set out in Exhibit I to these minutes for purposes of disclosure of the information contained in Exhibit 30-XXXVI of CVM Instruction No. 480/2009.

4.6. The attending members unanimously voted in favor of the proposal, to be submitted to be resolved by the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be convened to be held on April

29, 2021, for the split of shares issued by the Company, code "B3SA3", in the ration of 1 for 3. If the aforementioned share split is approved by the Annual Shareholders Meeting, the capital stock of the Company shall be divided into 6,126,000,000 shares.

5. Closing: There being no further business to be transacted, these minutes were drawn up and then approved and signed by all attending Directors. São Paulo, March 4, 2021. Signatures. Antonio Carlos Quintella, Ana Carla Abrão Costa, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Edgar da Silva Ramos, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, José de Menezes Berenguer, José Lucas Ferreira de Melo, José Roberto Machado Filho, and Mauricio Machado de Minas.

This is a true copy of the minutes recorded in the proper register.

Antonio Carlos Quintella

Chairman

EXHIBIT I

Exhibit A to CVM INSTRUCTION no. 567, OF NOVEMBER 27, 2018

Exhibit 30-XXXVI

Trading of Own Shares

1. Explain in detail the purpose and expected economic effects of the transaction;

The acquisition of shares issued by the Company has the following main goals:

(i) To be an additional way to distribute the Company's cashier generated to the shareholders in addition to the payment of dividends and interest on net equity;

(ii) To promote the creation of value to the shareholders through an adequate capital structure combined with the growth of the results and revenue per share;

(iii) To allow the delivery of shares to the employees and managers of the Company and its controlled companies regarding the long term incentive plans.

The acquisition of shares issued by the Company may create the following economic outcomes:

To the shareholders: (i) better return of dividends/interest on net equity once the shares acquired by the Company are withdrawn from the market and such revenue is paid to a smaller number of shares; and (ii) increase of the equity percentage of the shareholders in case of cancellation of the shares.

To the Company: (i) alternative instrument to distribute the Company's cashier generated; and (ii) enhancement of the financial sources available. In the event of a full repurchase of the shares of this program, the financial value used shall not generate accounting effects on the Company's results.

2. Report the number of shares (i) outstanding and (ii) already held in treasury;

Considering the cancellation of the shares of the Company approved on this date, (i) number of free-floating shares in the market pursuant to the definition given by article 8, paragraph 3, of CVM Instruction nº 567/15: 2,039,811,398 and (ii) number of treasury shares: 8,178,179.

3. Report the number of shares that may be bought or sold;

The Company may repurchase up to 27,600,000 (twenty-seven million six hundred thousand) common shares.

4. Describe the transaction's impact, if any, on the company's ownership or management structure;

The Company does not expect impacts of the trading on its shareholder ownership or administrative structure.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
05:47pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Fiscal Council - Minutes
PU
05:33pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Board of Directors - Minutes
PU
03/01B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 03/01/..
PU
02/24B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - 4Q20 Earnings Results Sched..
PU
02/23B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Code of Conduct and Ethics
PU
02/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights Janu..
PU
02/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 2/11/21021-2021-VOP-External CommunicationNew Vers..
PU
02/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 2/11/21020-2021-VOP-External CommunicationUpdate t..
PU
02/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 2/11/21010-2021-PRE-Circular LetterChange to IP Ad..
PU
02/09B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 2/9/21019-2021-VOP-External CommunicationUpdate to..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 149 M 1 440 M 1 440 M
Net income 2020 4 050 M 716 M 716 M
Net cash 2020 6 079 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 116 B 20 787 M 20 418 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 66,14 BRL
Last Close Price 56,59 BRL
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-8.70%20 029
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.65%81 272
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.15%74 270
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.17%62 709
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-4.24%29 538
NASDAQ2.99%22 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ