B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Fiscal Council - Minutes

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

National Corporate Taxpayers Register (CNPJ) No. 09.346.601/0001-25

State Registration No. (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

HELD ON

MARCH 4, 2021

1. Date, Time and Place: On March 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at the branch office of the Company located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 1663, 2nd floor, Postal Code 01452-001.

2. Attendances: Messrs. Guy Almeida Andrade - Coordinator; Angela Aparecida Seixas; and Maurício Ferreira de Souza. Representatives of ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S., external auditors of the Company, were also present.

3. Presiding Officers: Mr. Guy Almeida Andrade - Chairman; and Ms. Débora Benassi

- Secretary.

4. Resolutions taken based on the supporting documents filed with the Company at its head office, and these minutes were authorized to be drawn up as a summary:

4.1. 2020 Financial Statements: The Fiscal Council examined the Financial Statements relating to the fiscal year 2020, including the study of Realization of Deferred Tax Assets, to which some improvements were suggested and all accepted by the Company, and its conclusions are presented in Exhibit I to these minutes.

4.2. Proposed distribution of income: The Fiscal Council examined the proposed allocation of the results of the fiscal year 2020 and, after clarification of some points with the Company, resolved that it may be analyzed by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

4.3. Split of shares: The Fiscal Council examined the proposal of stock split of the

Company's shares considering each 1 share shall be split into 3 shares and, after discussion with the Company, resolved that the subject may be analyzed by the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting.

5. Adjournment: There being no further business to be transacted, these minutes were drawn up for signature by those present. São Paulo, March 4, 2021. (sgd) Guy Almeida Andrade, Angela Aparecida Seixas and Maurício Ferreira de Souza.

This is a true copy of the minutes recorded in the relevant register.

Guy Almeida Andrade

Coordinator

(Continuation of the minutes of the Annual Meeting of the Fiscal Council of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, held on March 4, 2021)

EXHIBIT I

OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

The fiscal council of B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, in compliance with the provisions of the law and of the By-Laws, has examined the management report and the financial statements and respective notes, approved by the Board of Directors, all relating to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Based on the analyses carried out, on the information and clarifications received during the fiscal year at meetings with the management, external auditors and Audit Committee and also considering the report of the independent auditors - ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S., and after analyzing the study on Realization of Deferred Fiscal Assets recorded in the financial statements, it resolves that these documents may be analyzed by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

