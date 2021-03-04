Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Fiscal Council - Minutes

03/04/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

National Corporate Taxpayers Register (CNPJ) No. 09.346.601/0001-25

State Registration No. (NIRE) 35.300.351.452

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

HELD ON

MARCH 4, 2021

1. Date, Time and Place: On March 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at the branch office of the Company located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 1663, 2nd floor, Postal Code 01452-001.

2. Attendances: Messrs. Guy Almeida Andrade - Coordinator; Angela Aparecida Seixas; and Maurício Ferreira de Souza. Representatives of ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S., external auditors of the Company, were also present.

3. Presiding Officers: Mr. Guy Almeida Andrade - Chairman; and Ms. Débora Benassi

- Secretary.

4. Resolutions taken based on the supporting documents filed with the Company at its head office, and these minutes were authorized to be drawn up as a summary:

4.1. 2020 Financial Statements: The Fiscal Council examined the Financial Statements relating to the fiscal year 2020, including the study of Realization of Deferred Tax Assets, to which some improvements were suggested and all accepted by the Company, and its conclusions are presented in Exhibit I to these minutes.

4.2. Proposed distribution of income: The Fiscal Council examined the proposed allocation of the results of the fiscal year 2020 and, after clarification of some points with the Company, resolved that it may be analyzed by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

4.3. Split of shares: The Fiscal Council examined the proposal of stock split of the

Company's shares considering each 1 share shall be split into 3 shares and, after discussion with the Company, resolved that the subject may be analyzed by the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting.

5. Adjournment: There being no further business to be transacted, these minutes were drawn up for signature by those present. São Paulo, March 4, 2021. (sgd) Guy Almeida Andrade, Angela Aparecida Seixas and Maurício Ferreira de Souza.

This is a true copy of the minutes recorded in the relevant register.

Guy Almeida Andrade

Coordinator

(Continuation of the minutes of the Annual Meeting of the Fiscal Council of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, held on March 4, 2021)

EXHIBIT I

OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

The fiscal council of B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, in compliance with the provisions of the law and of the By-Laws, has examined the management report and the financial statements and respective notes, approved by the Board of Directors, all relating to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Based on the analyses carried out, on the information and clarifications received during the fiscal year at meetings with the management, external auditors and Audit Committee and also considering the report of the independent auditors - ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S., and after analyzing the study on Realization of Deferred Fiscal Assets recorded in the financial statements, it resolves that these documents may be analyzed by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

*****

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
05:47pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Fiscal Council - Minutes
PU
05:33pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Board of Directors - Minutes
PU
03/01B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 03/01/..
PU
02/24B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - 4Q20 Earnings Results Sched..
PU
02/23B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Code of Conduct and Ethics
PU
02/12B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights Janu..
PU
02/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 2/11/21021-2021-VOP-External CommunicationNew Vers..
PU
02/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 2/11/21020-2021-VOP-External CommunicationUpdate t..
PU
02/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 2/11/21010-2021-PRE-Circular LetterChange to IP Ad..
PU
02/09B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 2/9/21019-2021-VOP-External CommunicationUpdate to..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 149 M 1 439 M 1 439 M
Net income 2020 4 050 M 715 M 715 M
Net cash 2020 6 079 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 114 B 20 430 M 20 054 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 66,14 BRL
Last Close Price 56,59 BRL
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-8.70%20 029
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.65%81 272
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.15%74 270
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.17%62 709
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-4.24%29 538
NASDAQ2.99%22 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ