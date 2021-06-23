B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of Week of 06/21/2021

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 06/21/2021

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject Organizer Executive Position Date Time Link to Access (BRT) ESG: A new way B3 Gilson CEO 06/22 16:00 B3's Youtube to invest Finkelsztain Women in the Fin4she Ana People, Brand, 06/24 08:00 TV B3 financial market Buchaim Marketing and Sustainability Officer

São Paulo, June 23, 2021

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investors Relations Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976| RI@B3.COM.BR 1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION