Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of Week of 06/21/2021

06/23/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 06/21/2021

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject

Organizer

Executive

Position

Date

Time

Link to Access

(BRT)

ESG: A new way

B3

Gilson

CEO

06/22

16:00

B3's Youtube

to invest

Finkelsztain

Women in the

Fin4she

Ana

People, Brand,

06/24

08:00

TV B3

financial market

Buchaim

Marketing and

Sustainability

Officer

São Paulo, June 23, 2021

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investors Relations Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976| RI@B3.COM.BR

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 21:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
05:46pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Lives of Week of 06/21/2021
PU
06/21B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 6/23/21023/2021-VPC-External CommunicationIT Now M..
PU
06/16B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 06/14/..
PU
06/11B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights May ..
PU
06/10B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : 6/10/21069-2021-PRE-Circular LetterChange to the A..
PU
06/07B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 06/07/..
PU
06/04B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 06/07/..
PU
06/02B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on CVM/B3 in..
PU
05/24B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 05/24/..
PU
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Brazilian payments network Elo picks banks for IPO - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 047 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2021 4 572 M 921 M 921 M
Net cash 2021 8 725 M 1 758 M 1 758 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 6,14%
Capitalization 104 B 20 816 M 20 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,99 BRL
Average target price 22,57 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-17.76%20 663
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.05%73 640
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.73%64 409
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-8.75%63 694
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.50%32 404
NASDAQ, INC.34.62%29 323