B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of Week of 06/21/2021

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Lives of the Week of 06/21/2021
B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:
|
Main Subject
|
Organizer
|
Executive
|
Position
|
Date
|
Time
|
Link to Access
|
|
|
|
|
|
(BRT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ESG: A new way
|
B3
|
Gilson
|
CEO
|
06/22
|
16:00
|
B3's Youtube
|
to invest
|
|
Finkelsztain
|
|
|
|
|
Women in the
|
Fin4she
|
Ana
|
People, Brand,
|
06/24
|
08:00
|
TV B3
|
financial market
|
|
Buchaim
|
Marketing and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
São Paulo, June 23, 2021
Daniel Sonder
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investors Relations Officer
|
Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976| RI@B3.COM.BR
|
1
|
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Disclaimer
