B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 03/01/2021

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Lives of the Week of 03/01/2021
B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular
Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:
Main Subject
The way to lead responsibly
OrganizerExecutivePosition
Expert XP ESG 2021
Gilson Finkelsztain
CEO
São Paulo, March 01, 2021
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer
Date
03/04
Time (BRT)Link to Access
18:00
https://eventoexpert.xpi.com.br/event/expert-esg-2021
Disclaimer
