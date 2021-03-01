Log in
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 03/01/2021

03/01/2021 | 08:38am EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 03/01/2021

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular

Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject

The way to lead responsibly

OrganizerExecutivePosition

Expert XP ESG 2021

Gilson Finkelsztain

CEO

São Paulo, March 01, 2021

Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976| RI@B3.COM.BR

Date

03/04

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Time (BRT)Link to Access

18:00

https://eventoexpert.xpi.com.br/event/expert-esg-2021

1

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
