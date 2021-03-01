B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 03/01/2021

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 03/01/2021

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular

Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject

The way to lead responsibly

OrganizerExecutivePosition

Expert XP ESG 2021

Gilson Finkelsztain

CEO

São Paulo, March 01, 2021

Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976| RI@B3.COM.BR

Date

03/04

Time (BRT)Link to Access

18:00

https://eventoexpert.xpi.com.br/event/expert-esg-2021

