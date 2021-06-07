Log in
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 06/07/2021

06/07/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 06/07/2021

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject

Organizer

Executive

Position

Date

Time

Link to Access

(BRT)

Interview with

Itaú BBA

Gilson

CEO

06/07

07:00

Spotify - Itaú Views

Gilson Finkelsztain

Finkelsztain

ETFs: diversifying

XP

Gilson

CEO

06/10

18:00

https://conteudos.xpi.co

the portfolio with the

Investimentos

Finkelsztain

m.br/international-

world's main indices

week/live/dia-4-18h/

São Paulo, June 7, 2021

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investors Relations Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976| RI@B3.COM.BR

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
