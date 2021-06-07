B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 06/07/2021

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Lives of the Week of 06/07/2021

B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3"), in compliance with the statement in Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP, announces the participation of Company's executives in the following lives:

Main Subject Organizer Executive Position Date Time Link to Access (BRT) Interview with Itaú BBA Gilson CEO 06/07 07:00 Spotify - Itaú Views Gilson Finkelsztain Finkelsztain ETFs: diversifying XP Gilson CEO 06/10 18:00 https://conteudos.xpi.co the portfolio with the Investimentos Finkelsztain m.br/international- world's main indices week/live/dia-4-18h/

São Paulo, June 7, 2021

Daniel Sonder

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investors Relations Officer

Relações com Investidores: +55 11 2565-5468 / 4129 / 7595 / 7976| RI@B3.COM.BR 1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION