Brazil's Haddad says oil exports tax to end within four months

BRASILIA, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil finance minister
Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that a tax on oil exports
adopted by the government to boost federal revenue would end
within four months and that fuel taxes would be fully resumed
afterward.
Speaking at an event hosted by Bradesco BBI, Haddad said the
measure to tax exports, highly criticized by private oil
companies, was essential to ensure that the government of new
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ends this year with a
primary deficit below 1% of GDP.
Once the original 120-day deadline is up, gasoline and
ethanol taxes that had been partially resumed will be fully
charged, he said. Federal taxes on fuels were cut to zero last
year by former President Jair Bolsonaro in order to lower prices
ahead of a re-election bid.
Haddad said the government does not want to anticipate a
debate on changing inflation targets, adding that will happen
once future targets are to be defined.
Typically, the National Monetary Council (CMN), consisting
of the finance minister, planning minister, and the central bank
governor, decides the annual inflation target three years in
advance at its June meeting.
Amid repeated criticism from Lula on the current level of
interest rates, which have been kept steady at a six-year high
of 13.75% since September, Haddad said dialogue with the central
bank is ongoing in a "challenging scenario" due to the bank's
formal autonomy.
He expressed confidence that the new leftist government will
manage to stabilize macroeconomic indicators, allowing for
"monetary policy consistent with fiscal policy."
Haddad also defended the viability of the primary budget
targets established in its recently presented fiscal framework,
including zeroing the deficit by 2024, arguing that the results
will be achieved mainly by correcting significant tax
distortions rather than through tax or rate increases.
He said the broad consumer debt renegotiation program,
called Desenrola, is waiting for development of its operational
system, a task that the Brazilian stock exchange B3
will carry out.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill
Berkrot)