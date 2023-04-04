Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:41 2023-04-04 pm EDT
10.83 BRL   +2.36%
Brazil's Haddad says oil exports tax to end within four months

04/04/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
BRASILIA, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil finance minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that a tax on oil exports adopted by the government to boost federal revenue would end within four months and that fuel taxes would be fully resumed afterward.

Speaking at an event hosted by Bradesco BBI, Haddad said the measure to tax exports, highly criticized by private oil companies, was essential to ensure that the government of new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ends this year with a primary deficit below 1% of GDP.

Once the original 120-day deadline is up, gasoline and ethanol taxes that had been partially resumed will be fully charged, he said. Federal taxes on fuels were cut to zero last year by former President Jair Bolsonaro in order to lower prices ahead of a re-election bid.

Haddad said the government does not want to anticipate a debate on changing inflation targets, adding that will happen once future targets are to be defined.

Typically, the National Monetary Council (CMN), consisting of the finance minister, planning minister, and the central bank governor, decides the annual inflation target three years in advance at its June meeting.

Amid repeated criticism from Lula on the current level of interest rates, which have been kept steady at a six-year high of 13.75% since September, Haddad said dialogue with the central bank is ongoing in a "challenging scenario" due to the bank's formal autonomy.

He expressed confidence that the new leftist government will manage to stabilize macroeconomic indicators, allowing for "monetary policy consistent with fiscal policy."

Haddad also defended the viability of the primary budget targets established in its recently presented fiscal framework, including zeroing the deficit by 2024, arguing that the results will be achieved mainly by correcting significant tax distortions rather than through tax or rate increases.

He said the broad consumer debt renegotiation program, called Desenrola, is waiting for development of its operational system, a task that the Brazilian stock exchange B3 will carry out. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO 2.36% 10.83 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
BRENT OIL 0.41% 85.19 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.63% 5.5718 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
WTI 0.68% 80.976 Delayed Quote.0.03%
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
05:48pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - IoC Resubmission
PU
05:38pBrazil's Haddad says oil exports tax to end within four months
RE
03:18pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/4/23 044-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Launch of DATAWISE Plus
PU
03:18pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/4/23 041-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Not in Forc..
PU
03/31B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Compliance and Internal Controls Policy
PU
03/31B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 3/30/23 038-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation not in force ..
PU
03/30B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 3/30/23 040-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Volatility..
PU
03/30B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 3/30/23 039-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Circular L..
PU
03/30B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 3/30/23 037-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Changes to B3's Access M..
PU
03/30B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 3/30/23 036-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Consolidation of Trading..
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 9 575 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
Net income 2023 4 426 M 870 M 870 M
Net cash 2023 4 581 M 900 M 900 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 7,79%
Capitalization 61 200 M 12 028 M 12 028 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,91x
EV / Sales 2024 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,58 BRL
Average target price 14,05 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-19.91%12 095
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.76%58 914
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.97%55 969
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.46%52 997
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.08%35 206
NASDAQ, INC.-11.33%26 602
