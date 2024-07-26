July 25, 2024 013/2024-VNC CIRCULAR LETTER Listed B3 Participants Re.: Treatment of B3 Indices' Portfolios due to the Incorporation of Enauta Participações S.A. by 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. Procedures for the indices' portfolios We will adopt the adjustment procedures described below for the August 1, 2024 trading session opening, in accordance with the Material Event Notice published by the companies ENAUTA and 3R Petroleum on July 17, 2024. 1. In the Brazil Broad-Based Index (IBrA), Brazil 100 Index (IBXX), Corporate Governance Trade Index (IGCT), Special Corporate Governance Stock Index (IGCX), Novo Mercado Corporate Governance Equity Index (IGNM), Special Tag- Along Stock Index (ITAG) and SmallCap Index (SMLL), ENAT3 equities will be excluded after the close of trading on July 31, 2024, at the price of the last transaction executed at B3. The respective theoretical quantity, divided by the exchange factor (0.805013), will be incremented to the theoretical quantity of RRRP3. In this way, for the IBRA, IBXX, IGCT, IGNM, ITAG and SMLL indices, the final quantity of RRRP3 will be 450,375,227 shares; and for the IGCX index it will be 900,750,454 shares, respecting the methodology. This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply. This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

013/2024-VNC There will be no adjustment to the reduction factors as a result of the conversion. In this way there may be a difference between the closing values of these indices on July 31, 2024 and their pre-opening values for August 1, 2024. For the Bovespa Index (Ibovespa) (IBOV), Brazil 50 Index (IBXL), Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index (IVBX) and GPTW Index (IGPTW B3), the theoretical quantity of RRRP3 will not change, as described in item 3.5, subparagraph IV of the Concepts and Practices Manual for B3 Indices, available at www.b3.com.br/en_us , Market data and Indices, Indices, Broad Indices, Bovespa Index (Ibovespa), being adjusted only in the next periodical rebalancing. In the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), ENAT3 equities will be excluded after the close of trading on July 31, 2024, at the price of the last transaction executed at B3, with the due adjustment to the reduction factor. As the incorporating company does not meet the eligibility criteria for this index, it will not be included therein, in accordance with its methodology. For periodical rebalancing purposes, the processing of historical data will be executed with the migration of 100% of the trading history of ENAT3 to RRRP3. The reduction factors of all the above indices may be adjusted in the case of corporate actions that occur with the other assets that comprise the portfolio. These procedures will be published daily via B3's news agency (Agência de Notícias) on trading screens, and on B3's website, at www.b3.com.br/en_us, Market data and indices, Indices, Broad indices, Bovespa Index (Ibovespa), Know more - News agency. This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply. This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not2 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION