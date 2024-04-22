B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Synthetic maps of the remote voting procedure
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") announces that in compliance with CVM Resolution 81/22 it is publishing the synthetic map of the remote voting procedure with voting instructions sent by shareholders to the Custody Agent, Central Securities Depository and Bookkeeping Agent for each item on the postal ballot including the resolutions submitted to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings to be held on April 25, 2024. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the synthetic maps.
São Paulo, April 22, 2024
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Synthetic map of the remote voting procedure
Annual Shareholders' Meetings (ASM) - 04/25/2024 11:00 a.m.
Resolution Code
Resolution Description
Resolution Vote
Number of
Shares
Resolve on the managers' accounts and the Financial Statements for the
Abstain
461,123,949
1
Approve
2,863,774,662
fiscal year ending 12/31/2023.
Reject
6,932,399
Resolve on the allocation of the earnings for the fiscal year ending
12/31/2023, as detailed in the Management Proposal, as follows.
(i) allocate part of the corporate net profit for the fiscal year to the dividend
account in the amount corresponding to R$2,540,950,000.00, of which
Abstain
36,000
R$2,166,950,000.00 has already been paid to shareholders through dividends
and interest on equity, based on art. 57 of the Company's Bylaws, leaving a
balance of R$374,000,000.00, to be distributed as dividends, equivalent to
the value of R$0.06690029, per share, being that:
a) the values per share are estimated and may be modified due to the sale of
treasury stock to comply with the Company's Stock Grant Plan or other plans
2
based on shares, or even due to the acquisition of shares within the scope of
Approve
3,331,795,010
the Repurchase Program;
b) the aforementioned payment will be made on April 5, 2024 and will be
based on the calculation of the shareholding position on February 27, 2024;
c) the Company's shares were traded on the "with" condition until and
including February 27, 2024, and on the "ex" dividend condition as from
February 28, 2024; and
(ii) allocate the remainder of the amounts recorded under the heading of
Reject
-
accumulated profits for the fiscal year to the legal reserve and to the
statutory reserve, in accordance with art. 56, § 1, (ii), of the Companys
Bylaws, in the respective amounts of R$206,596,416.53 and
R$1,387,755,386.94.
Management Proposal: Resolve on the global remuneration of managers for
Abstain
11,557,784
3
2024 in the amount of R$153,501,075.86, in accordance with the
Approve
3,281,445,481
Management Proposal.
Reject
38,827,745
Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the terms
Abstain
9,644,760
of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or
4
Yes
3,321,791,786
"abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the
establishment of the fiscal council).
No
394,464
Slate proposed by the Administration:
Abstain
10,245,978
André Coji (Efetivo) / Stânia Lopes Moraes (Suplente)
5
Ângela Aparecida Seixas (Efetivo) / Maria Paula Soares Aranha (Suplente)
Approve
3,318,623,233
Marcus Moreira de Almeida (Efetivo) / Benilton Couto da Cunha (Suplente)
Nomination of all the names that compose the slate.
Reject
2,961,799
If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate
Abstain
11,652,325
6
election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of
Yes
417,866,251
1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to
the same slate?
No
2,902,312,434
Abstain
36,000
In the event of the installation of the Fiscal Council, to set its remuneration,
7
Approve
3,328,507,411
in accordance with corporate law, at up to R$627,987.36.
Reject
3,287,599
Synthetic map of the remote voting procedure
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ESM) - 04/25/2024 11:00 a.m.
Resolution
Code
Resolution Description
Resolution Vote
Number of
Shares
Resolve the adjusts to the Bylaws, as detailed in the Proposal, to:
Abstain
421,900
Block A - Corporate Purpose: A.1. Adapt the description of activities to current
1
regulations (items II, V, IX and sole paragraph (f) of Art. 3).
Approve
3,372,866,475
A.2. Adapt the scope of data services (section VIII of Article 3).
A.3. Adapt the scope of auction services (section X of Art. 3).
Reject
-
A.4. Extend the Companys list of regulators (section XIII of Article 3).
Abstain
36,000
Block B - Capital Stock: B.1. Register the cancellation of shares approved by
2
the Board of Directors on December 7, 2023, changing the capital stock from
Approve
3,373,252,375
5,819,000,000 to 5,646,500,000 common shares ("heading" of Article 5).
Reject
-
Block C -Transfer of Powers from the Board of Directors to the President:
C.1. Align the provision with the effective process of succession of members of
Abstain
964,800
the Board (Art. 29, (b)).
C.2. Attributing to the Chairman the power to propose to the Corporate
Governance and Nomination Committee the duties of all Directors, and not
just those who report directly to him (amendment of Articles 35 (b) and 49,
Approve
3,371,897,975
3
sole paragraph (e), and deletion of the former item (b) of Article 37 and the
former item (f) of the sole paragraph of Article 49).
C.3. Transfer to the President the power to inform the CVM about events that
affect the markets managed by B3, as well as to submit reports relating to
operations carried out and/or registered in the environments managed by the
Reject
425,600
Company (transfer of old items (g) and (h) of §1 of Art. 37 for items (k) and (l)
of Art. 35).
Block D - Corporate Authorization Policy:
Abstain
964,800
D.1. Include a reference to the Corporate Authorization Policy to be approved
by the Board of Directors related to certain powers of the Joint Board
4
established in Article 37, so that they can be shared with Company Directors
Approve
3,371,897,975
whose duties have technical relevance to the respective themes. The
objective of the Policy is to promote greater speed in decision-making and
more robustness to the Companys governance structure (change in items (e),
Reject
425,600
(g), (h), (m), (n) and (q).
Block E - Approval of Debenture Issue by the Joint Board:
Abstain
421,900
E.1. Authorize the Joint Board to approve the issue of non-convertible
5
debentures at an amount lower than the Reference Value under the terms
Approve
3,372,866,475
provided for in §1 of Article 59 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, amended by
Law No. 14.711/2023 (inclusion of item (f) in Art. 37).
Reject
-
Resolution
Resolution Vote
Number of
Code
Shares
Abstain
421,900
Block F - Powers of the Board of Directors:
Approve
3,372,866,475
6
F.1. Clarify that the duties of the Board of Directors include those established
in current regulations and in the Internal Regulations ("heading" of Art. 29).
Reject
-
Abstain
964,800
Block G - Powers of the Joint Board:
7
G.1. Include item (u) of Article 37 to reflect in the Statute the powers of the
Approve
3,372,323,575
Collegiate Board within the scope of the Related Party Transactions Policy.
Reject
-
Block H - Powers of the CEO:
Abstain
964,800
H.1. Adjust the provision to better qualify the organizational structure
approved by the President (Art. 35, item (e)).
8
H.2. Adapt to the concept of CVM Resolution No. 135/22 (Art. 35, itens (i) and
Approve
3,372,323,575
(j)).
H.3. Assign the President the authority to approve the Regulations of the
Reject
-
Committees created to provide this person with advice (Art. 35, §3).
Block I - Other Adjustments:
I.1. Functioning of the Meeting. Adjust §6 of Article 12 to make it compatible
with the wording of the Brazilian Corporation Law (art. 125).
Abstain
964,800
I.2. Management Compensation. Adjust the sole paragraph of Article 17 to
clarify that it is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to distribute the
bodys compensation approved at the Meeting among its members.
I.3. Composition of Board (CA). Adjust §4 (d) of Art. 22 to clarify that the
hypotheses provided for therein are exemplary; and §9 of Art. 22 to include a
definition of Related Board Member.
I.4. Replacement/Vacancy in the Joint Board. Adjust Arts. 40, 41 and 42 to
clarify that the replacement criteria extend to the functions performed by
Approve
3,372,323,575
9
statutory employees as executives of the Company, as well as to functions as
members of the Joint Board.
I.5. Company Representation. Delete §1 of Article 43 to simplify the text;
adjust the sole §, item (a), to include other corporate types; adjust the sole §,
item (b), and Art. 44, to include "et extra" powers to the ad judicia clause; and
adjust the sole §, item (c), to include private entities.
I.6. Powers of the Pricing and Products Committee. Adjust Article 50, sole
paragraph, to include the possibility of establishing other powers through the
Internal Regulations.
Reject
-
I.7. Formal adjustments. Other formal writing adjustments (including for
better understanding of provisions), spelling, cross-reference, renumbering
and gender adjustments, as detailed in the Management Proposal.
Abstain
421,900
10
To restate the Bylaws of the Company in order to reflect the changes above.
Approve
3,372,866,475
Reject
-
