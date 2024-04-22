Resolution Resolution Vote Number of

Code Shares

Abstain 421,900

Block F - Powers of the Board of Directors:

Approve 3,372,866,475

6 F.1. Clarify that the duties of the Board of Directors include those established

in current regulations and in the Internal Regulations ("heading" of Art. 29).

Reject -

Abstain 964,800

Block G - Powers of the Joint Board:

7 G.1. Include item (u) of Article 37 to reflect in the Statute the powers of the Approve 3,372,323,575

Collegiate Board within the scope of the Related Party Transactions Policy.

Reject -

Block H - Powers of the CEO: Abstain 964,800

H.1. Adjust the provision to better qualify the organizational structure

approved by the President (Art. 35, item (e)).

8 H.2. Adapt to the concept of CVM Resolution No. 135/22 (Art. 35, itens (i) and Approve 3,372,323,575

(j)).

H.3. Assign the President the authority to approve the Regulations of the Reject -

Committees created to provide this person with advice (Art. 35, §3).

Block I - Other Adjustments:

I.1. Functioning of the Meeting. Adjust §6 of Article 12 to make it compatible

with the wording of the Brazilian Corporation Law (art. 125). Abstain 964,800

I.2. Management Compensation. Adjust the sole paragraph of Article 17 to

clarify that it is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to distribute the

bodys compensation approved at the Meeting among its members.

I.3. Composition of Board (CA). Adjust §4 (d) of Art. 22 to clarify that the

hypotheses provided for therein are exemplary; and §9 of Art. 22 to include a

definition of Related Board Member.

I.4. Replacement/Vacancy in the Joint Board. Adjust Arts. 40, 41 and 42 to

clarify that the replacement criteria extend to the functions performed by Approve 3,372,323,575

9 statutory employees as executives of the Company, as well as to functions as

members of the Joint Board.

I.5. Company Representation. Delete §1 of Article 43 to simplify the text;

adjust the sole §, item (a), to include other corporate types; adjust the sole §,

item (b), and Art. 44, to include "et extra" powers to the ad judicia clause; and

adjust the sole §, item (c), to include private entities.

I.6. Powers of the Pricing and Products Committee. Adjust Article 50, sole

paragraph, to include the possibility of establishing other powers through the

Internal Regulations. Reject -

I.7. Formal adjustments. Other formal writing adjustments (including for

better understanding of provisions), spelling, cross-reference, renumbering

and gender adjustments, as detailed in the Management Proposal.

Abstain 421,900

10 To restate the Bylaws of the Company in order to reflect the changes above.

Approve 3,372,866,475