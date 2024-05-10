B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

MATERIAL FACT

Approval of the eighth issuance of debentures

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), informs that the Company's Board of Directors has approved, on this date, the eighth issuance of unsecured non- convertible simple debentures ("Eighth Issue Debentures") which will be subject to a public offer with restricted efforts, in accordance with CVM Resolution 160/22, with the following conditions:

Single series - 5-year Debentures

Total amount of BRL 4.50 billion, on the issuance date;

5-year term with amortization in three equal installments in May/27, May/28 and May/29 (maturity date);

term with amortization in three equal installments in May/27, May/28 and May/29 (maturity date); Semiannual interest payment of DI Rate (Interbank Deposit Rate) plus a spread to be defined in the bookbuilding procedure but limited to 0.70% per year.

The issuance of the Eighth Issue Debentures is part of the ordinary management of the Company's liabilities, and the proceeds obtained from the issuance will be used for (i) the prepayment of all debentures of the second series of the fifth issue of the Company, and (ii) the prepayment of all debentures of the sixth issue of the Company.

The Company states that the guidance for 2024 remain unchanged, according to the Material Fact dated December 7, 2023.

São Paulo, May 9, 2024

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 | RI@B3.COM.BR

