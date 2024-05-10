B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Material Fact - Approval of the 8th Issuance of Debentures
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
MATERIAL FACT
Approval of the eighth issuance of debentures
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), informs that the Company's Board of Directors has approved, on this date, the eighth issuance of unsecured non- convertible simple debentures ("Eighth Issue Debentures") which will be subject to a public offer with restricted efforts, in accordance with CVM Resolution 160/22, with the following conditions:
Single series - 5-year Debentures
Total amount of BRL 4.50 billion, on the issuance date;
5-yearterm with amortization in three equal installments in May/27, May/28 and May/29 (maturity date);
Semiannual interest payment of DI Rate (Interbank Deposit Rate) plus a spread to be defined in the bookbuilding procedure but limited to 0.70% per year.
The issuance of the Eighth Issue Debentures is part of the ordinary management of the Company's liabilities, and the proceeds obtained from the issuance will be used for (i) the prepayment of all debentures of the second series of the fifth issue of the Company, and (ii) the prepayment of all debentures of the sixth issue of the Company.
The Company states that the guidance for 2024 remain unchanged, according to the Material Fact dated December 7, 2023.
São Paulo, May 9, 2024
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based financial market infrastructure provider. The Company's service offerings range from exchange trading, clearing and other post-trading services to registration of over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. The Company also provides a listing service and acts as central securities depository (CSD). It develops software solutions and offers index licensing services. Its business is divided into four segments: Bovespa, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of equities and equity derivatives; BM&F, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of financial and commodities derivatives; Cetip Securities (Cetip UTVM), covering registration, clearing, settlement and custody systems for fixed-income securities and OTC derivatives, and Cetip Financing (Cetip UFIN), which provides an integrated private electronic system for registration of vehicle and real estate loans.