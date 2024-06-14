B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Minutes of the BM - 06/13/2024
June 13, 2024 at 06:22 pm EDT
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ n° 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON JUNE 13, 2024
Date, Time and Place: On June 13, 2024, at 12:30 pm, at the branch of B3 S.A. -
Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), located in the city of São Paulo, State of São
Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 1663, 2nd floor, simultaneously held via videoconference.
Attendance: Messr. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia de Souza Ferris, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Cristina Anne Betts, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Mauricio Machado de Minas, Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini and Rodrigo Guedes Xavier - Directors. Justified absence of Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella and Mrs. Cristina Anne Betts.
Presiding Board: Mr. Caio Ibrahim David - Chair; and Ms. Silvia Bugelli - Secretary.
Resolutions passed based on the supporting documents that are filed at the
Company's headquarters, having authorized the drawing up of these minutes in summary form:
4.1. Based on article 57 of the Bylaws, to approve the payment, to the Company's shareholders, of (i) interest on equity, in the total amount of R$ 280,000,000.00, equivalent to the gross amount of R$ 0.05108332 per share, which will be paid at the net amount of R$ 0.04342082 per share, considering the number of shares in circulation on May 31, 2024, with due regard to item 4.1.2 below, already deducting Withholding Income Tax of 15% levied on such amount, except for shareholders who are subject to different taxation or who are exempt from said taxation, and (ii) dividends, referring to the calculation of the result for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2024, in the total amount of R$ 190,000,000.00, equivalent to the amount of R$ 0.03466368 per share, considering the number of shares in circulation on May 31, 2024, with due regard to item 4.1.2 below, as follows:
the amount now distributed as interest on equity, pursuant to article 9 of Law No. 9.249/95, will be attributed to the mandatory dividends for fiscal year 2024, pursuant to applicable law;
the amounts per share are estimated and may be modified due to the sale of treasury shares to meet the Company's Stock Grant Plan or other share-based plans, or due to the purchase of shares under the Buyback Program;
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
(Continuance of the minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on June 13,
2024)
the aforementioned payment will be made on July 05, 2024, and will be based on the shareholding position June 18, 2024; and
the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition until June 18, 2024, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition of interest on equity and dividend, as of June 19, 2024.
5. Closing: There being no further business to be resolved, these minutes were drawn up and then approved and signed by all attending Directors. São Paulo, June 13, 2024. Signatures. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia de Souza Ferris, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Mauricio Machado de Minas, Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini and Rodrigo Guedes Xavier.
This is a true copy of the minutes recorded in the proper register.
Silvia Bugelli
Secretary
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
