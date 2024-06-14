(Continuance of the minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão held on June 13,

2024)

the aforementioned payment will be made on July 05, 2024, and will be based on the shareholding position June 18, 2024; and the Company's shares will be traded on the "with" condition until June 18, 2024, inclusive, and on the "ex" condition of interest on equity and dividend, as of June 19, 2024.

5. Closing: There being no further business to be resolved, these minutes were drawn up and then approved and signed by all attending Directors. São Paulo, June 13, 2024. Signatures. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes, Caio Ibrahim David, Claudia de Souza Ferris, Claudia Farkouh Prado, Florian Bartunek, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Mauricio Machado de Minas, Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini and Rodrigo Guedes Xavier.

This is a true copy of the minutes recorded in the proper register.

Silvia Bugelli

Secretary