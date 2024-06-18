B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends & IoC Adjustment
June 18, 2024
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, as of the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on June 13, 2024, the amount of dividends per share, referring to the first quarter of 2024, to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted from the amount of R$ 0.03466368 to R$ 0.03480117. Additionally, the amount of interest on own capital per share, to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted from R$ 0.05108332 to R$ 0.05128593 (net amount from R$ 0.04342082 to R$ 0.04359304). The net amount per share reflects the deduction of withholding income tax levied on interest on own capital at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders subject to different taxation, and for shareholders exempt from taxation.
The dividends and the interest on own capital will be paid on July 5, 2024, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of June 18, 2024. The Company's shares will be traded on the "ex" earnings basis as of June 19, 2024.
São Paulo, June 18, 2024
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
