B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer CNPJ No.09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company") announces to its shareholders that, as of the decision of the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 21, 2024, the amount of interest on own capital per share, referring to the first quarter of 2024, to be distributed to shareholders has been adjusted from R$ 0.05232175 to R$ 0.05245279 (net amount from R$ 0.04447349 to R$ 0.04458487). The net amount per share reflects the deduction of withholding income tax levied on interest on own capital at the rate of 15%, except for shareholders subject to different taxation, and for shareholders exempt from taxation.

The interest on own capital will be paid on April 05, 2024, based on the share ownership structure as of the book closure date of March 26, 2024. The Company's shares will be traded on the "ex" earnings basis as of March 27, 2024.

São Paulo, March 26, 2024

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

