B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Brazilian Federal Taxpayer (CNPJ) No. 09.346.601/0001-25 Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452 NOTICE TO THE MARKET Clarifications on CVM/B3 inquiries regarding news published in the media (Response to Official Letter no. 104/2024/CVM/SEP/GEA-1) B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company"), in response to Official Letter no. 104/2024/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, received on April 18, 2024 ("Letter"), hereby informs the following. For a better understanding of the clarifications provided herein, a section of the inquiry contained in the Letter is transcribed below, and the full content is attached to this Market Communication: "Dear Director, 1. We refer to the news published on April 17, 2024, in Valor Invest media, in the Business section, under the title: 'Bolsa, em nenhum lugar do mundo, é negócio para fintech,' says B3 president', which contains the following statements: To diversify revenue, B3 has also been working diligently in the data area, and the company's president hopes that this business segment, which currently represents 5% of revenue, could reach 15%. Regarding the market potential, the executive believes that the 5 million CPFs with accounts in the cash equities market could reach 10 million. Considering the above, we request that you clarify whether the news is accurate and, if so, explain the reasons why it was not considered material information, as well as provide comments on other information considered important on the subject, particularly in light of the provisions of articles 15 to 20 of CVM Resolution no. 80/22." The Company confirms the accuracy of the news and clarifies that it consistently discloses its diversification strategy in areas related to its core business, particularly data and analytics, in a wide and public manner. In line with this rationale, the Company discloses in its Reference Form (item 2.1. - Directors' comments) that the data and analytics business "is expected to be one of the drivers of the Company's growth in the coming years, increasing non-transactional revenues." On other occasions, such as the 2022 B3 Investor Day, the Company highlighted its desire to increase revenue from the data business but does not provide revenue guidance, as stated in the material filed on the CVM website and available on the Company's investor relations website1. 1The presentation video and materials are available at: https://ri.b3.com.br/en/b3-day/ Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 | RI@B3.COM.BR INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

In this regard, when asked by the media about the potential revenue contribution of the data business to B3, Mr. Gilson Finkelsztain responded: "this segment currently represents around 5% of the exchange's revenue, and I believe it can reach 15%"2. Therefore, this is a mere consideration regarding the potential impact of the Company's growth strategy in this segment, without specifying deadlines for achievement, methodologies supporting any trend, or specific values, which would be necessary requirements to characterize a guidance that could serve as input for investor analysis. Regarding the growth in the number of CPFs (individual taxpayer ID) investing in cash equities, when asked about the potential number, the Company's President stated: "the number we pursue is that of the entire base of investors in Brazil, for fixed income and equities, which is close to 20 million CPFs. But we won't reach that number in equities in a short period of time. I would already be quite satisfied to see the number of CPFs in the cash equities market reach 10 million"3. Therefore, Mr. Gilson Finkelsztain limited himself to expressing an aligned opinion, including public statements by the current President of CVM, that the Brazilian market has the potential to reach 10 million individual investors in the cash equities market4. Thus, the statement does not have any purpose to formalize or constitute a guidance of the Company's future performance. It simply portrays an aspiration based on a possible market growth trend as a whole, and it does not even estimate the timeframe or methodology for achieving the mentioned number. Therefore, considering the clarifications above, the Company understands that the information reported in the news does not constitute a relevant act or fact, as defined by CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021. The official guidance of the Company, when available and disclosed, aim to demonstrate the expectations related to the following fiscal year. The Company prepares the formal disclosure of its guidance and updates them as necessary, following the required format by applicable regulations. This is the model adopted by the Company, as stated in the Material Factdated December 7, 2023, which includes the guidance for 2024. Finally, the Company reaffirms its commitment to continue providing timely and equitable information to its shareholders and the market in general, in accordance with applicable regulations. 2The full dialogue between the journalist and Mr. Gilson Finkelsztain is transcribed in the news article published by Valor Invest (Valor Invest, 17/04/2024, by Daniele Camba, available at: https://valorinveste.globo.com/objetivo/hora-de-investir/noticia/2024/04/17/bolsa-em-nenhum-lugar-do-mundo-e-negocio-para-fintech-diz-presidente-da-b3.ghtml). 3As per the note 2 above. 4As an example of those reported in the news available in the following links: https://www.infomoney.com.br/onde-investir/sonho-com-um-mercado-com-r-10-milhoes-de-participantes-diz-presidente-da-cvm/#:~:text=%E2%80%9CSonho%20com%20um%20mercado%20de,com%20cobertura%20especial%2 0do%20InfoMoneyand https://valor.globo.com/financas/noticia/2023/08/16/acreditamos-na-capacidade-do-brasil-ter-10-milhoes-de-cpfs-em-bolsa-diz-presidente-da-cvm.ghtml. Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 | RI@B3.COM.BR INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

The Company remains available to the esteemed CVM and the market in general for any additional clarifications that may be necessary. São Paulo, April 19, 2024 André Veiga Milanez Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 | RI@B3.COM.BR INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Official Letter No. 104/2024/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2024 To Mr. André Veiga Milanez Director of Investor Relations of B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO Praça Antonio Prado, 48, 7th floor, Centro São Paulo - SP CEP: 01010-901 E-mail: ri@b3.com.br c/c: emissores@b3.com.br Subject: Request for clarifications on news Dear Director, 1.We refer to the news published on April 17, 2024, in Valor Invest media, in the Business section, under the title: 'Bolsa, em nenhum lugar do mundo, é negócio para fintech,' says B3 president', which contains the following statements: To diversify revenue, B3 has also been working diligently in the data area, and the company's president hopes that this business segment, which currently represents 5% of revenue, could reach 15%. Regarding the market potential, the executive believes that the 5 million CPFs with accounts in the cash equities market could reach 10 million. 2.Considering the above, we request that you clarify whether the news is accurate and, if so, explain the reasons why it was not considered material information, as well as provide comments on other information considered important on the subject, particularly in light of the provisions of articles 15 to 20 of CVM Resolution no. 80/22 3.It should be noted that according to Article 3 of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, it is the responsibility of the Director of Investor Relations to disclose and communicate to CVM and, if applicable, to the stock exchange and organized over-the-counter market entity where the company's securities are admitted to trading, any relevant act or fact that occurs or is related to its business, as well as to ensure its wide and immediate dissemination simultaneously in all markets where such securities are admitted to trading. 4.This statement should be made through the Sistema Empresa.NET, category: Market Communication, type: Clarifications on CVM/B3 inquiries, subject: News Published in the Media, which should include the transcript of this letter. Compliance with this request for a statement through Market Communication does not exempt the potential investigation of liability for failure to timely disclose a Relevant Fact, as per CVM Resolution No. 44/21. Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 | RI@B3.COM.BR INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION