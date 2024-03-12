B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 releases its February 2024 operational highlights

Additional information is available on B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

Feb/24

Feb/23

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash Market

24,940

25,493

-2.2%

Forward Market & Stock Futures

290

317

-8.6%

Options Market

792

663

19.4%

Total Equities

26,022

26,473

-1.7%

Stock Indices

ADV in thousand

3,137

3,376

-7.1%

RPC in R$

0.993

0.986

0.7%

Other Highlights

Number of Accounts in Depository

5,903,038

6,141,163

-3.9%

Number of Individual Investors (CPFs)

5,066,251

5,246,269

-3.4%

Number of Listed Companies

443

445

-0.4%

Securities Lending - Open Interest (R$ billion)

139

132

5.7%

Average Lender Rate (% p.a.)

0.762%

1.514%

-75 bps

Average Market Capitalization (R$ billion)

4,645

4,134

12.4%

Turnover Velocity

134.8%

152.9%

-1.816 bps

Listed - FICC

Feb/24

Feb/23

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

5,163

4,986

3.5%

FX Rates

823

1,028

-20.0%

Interest Rates in USD

309

285

8.6%

Commodities

24

18

36.1%

Derivatives Volumes

6,319

6,317

0.0%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

0.698

0.835

-16.5%

FX Rates

4.775

5.051

-5.5%

Interest Rates in USD

2.145

2.230

-3.8%

Commodities

1.738

1.960

-11.3%

Total RPC

1.303

1.588

-17.9%

OTC

Feb/24

Feb/23

Var. %

Fixed Income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,290

1,197

7.8%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

6,247

5,354

16.7%

Number of Investors - Treasury Direct

2,538,897

2,121,791

19.7%

Outstanding Volume - Treasury Direct (R$ billion)

129

102

26.5%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,066

855

24.6%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

6,069

5,575

8.9%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

4,106

3,441

19.3%

Infrastructure for Financing

Feb/24

Feb/23

Var. %

SNG

Total Vehicles - Financed

525,240

401,966

30.7%

Total Vehicles - Credit Penetration

36.0%

32.6%

340 bps

Technology, Data and Services

Feb/24

Feb/23

Var. %

OTC Utilization (number of participants)

21,155

19,660

7.6%

Jan/24 Var. %

21,445 16.3%

  1. -7.8%
  1. 8.4%

22,489 15.7%

3,100

1.2%

0.941

5.5%

5,861,974

0.7%

5,031,431

0.7%

445

-0.4%

129

8.3%

1.000%

-24 bps

4,659

-0.3%

115.5%

1.924 bps

Jan/24

Var. %

5,167 -0.1%

855 -3.8%

  1. 21.7%
  1. 4.9%

6,299 0.3%

0.668

4.4%

4.751

0.5%

2.020

6.2%

1.662

4.6%

1.281

1.8%

Jan/24

Var. %

1,440

-10.5%

6,215

0.5%

2,524,954

0.6%

128

0.8%

1,100

-3.1%

6,158

-1.4%

4,078

0.7%

Jan/24

Var. %

562,477

-6.6%

37.0%

-100 bps

Jan/24

Var. %

21,107

0.2%

