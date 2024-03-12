Market Closed -
Sao Paulo
04:07:49 2024-03-12 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
12.82
BRL
+4.06%
+5.17%
-11.89%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights - February 202...
March 12, 2024 at 05:26 pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 releases its February 2024 operational highlights
Additional information is available on
B3's IR website .
Listed - Equities
Feb/24
Feb/23
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash Market
24,940
25,493
-2.2%
Forward Market & Stock Futures
290
317
-8.6%
Options Market
792
663
19.4%
Total Equities
26,022
26,473
-1.7%
Stock Indices
ADV in thousand
3,137
3,376
-7.1%
RPC in R$
0.993
0.986
0.7%
Other Highlights
Number of Accounts in Depository
5,903,038
6,141,163
-3.9%
Number of Individual Investors (CPFs)
5,066,251
5,246,269
-3.4%
Number of Listed Companies
443
445
-0.4%
Securities Lending - Open Interest (R$ billion)
139
132
5.7%
Average Lender Rate (% p.a.)
0.762%
1.514%
-75 bps
Average Market Capitalization (R$ billion)
4,645
4,134
12.4%
Turnover Velocity
134.8%
152.9%
-1.816 bps
Listed - FICC
Feb/24
Feb/23
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
5,163
4,986
3.5%
FX Rates
823
1,028
-20.0%
Interest Rates in USD
309
285
8.6%
Commodities
24
18
36.1%
Derivatives Volumes
6,319
6,317
0.0%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
0.698
0.835
-16.5%
FX Rates
4.775
5.051
-5.5%
Interest Rates in USD
2.145
2.230
-3.8%
Commodities
1.738
1.960
-11.3%
Total RPC
1.303
1.588
-17.9%
OTC
Feb/24
Feb/23
Var. %
Fixed Income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,290
1,197
7.8%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
6,247
5,354
16.7%
Number of Investors - Treasury Direct
2,538,897
2,121,791
19.7%
Outstanding Volume - Treasury Direct (R$ billion)
129
102
26.5%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,066
855
24.6%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
6,069
5,575
8.9%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
4,106
3,441
19.3%
Infrastructure for Financing
Feb/24
Feb/23
Var. %
SNG
Total Vehicles - Financed
525,240
401,966
30.7%
Total Vehicles - Credit Penetration
36.0%
32.6%
340 bps
Technology, Data and Services
Feb/24
Feb/23
Var. %
OTC Utilization (number of participants)
21,155
19,660
7.6%
São Paulo, March 12, 2024
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 / 5149 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA -
PUBLIC INFORMATION
Jan/24 Var. %
21,445
16.3% -7.8%
8.4%
22,489
15.7%
3,100
1.2%
0.941
5.5%
5,861,974
0.7%
5,031,431
0.7%
445
-0.4%
129
8.3%
1.000%
-24 bps
4,659
-0.3%
115.5%
1.924 bps
Jan/24
Var. %
5,167
-0.1%
855 -3.8%
21.7%
4.9%
6,299
0.3%
0.668
4.4%
4.751
0.5%
2.020
6.2%
1.662
4.6%
1.281
1.8%
Jan/24
Var. %
1,440
-10.5%
6,215
0.5%
2,524,954
0.6%
128
0.8%
1,100
-3.1%
6,158
-1.4%
4,078
0.7%
Jan/24
Var. %
562,477
-6.6%
37.0%
-100 bps
Jan/24
Var. %
21,107
0.2%
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on
12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 March 2024 21:24:57 UTC.
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2024
Feb. 23
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 22
CI
Brazil exchange B3 sees over 100 IPOs in the works, only 'some' in 2024, says CEO
Jan. 18
RE
Exchange operator B3 sees more than 100 firms preparing for IPOs in Brazil, says CEO
Jan. 18
RE
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)completed the acquisition of Pismo Soluções Tecnologicas Ltda. from Headline, SoftBank Latin America Fund, managed by SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Redpoint eventures Gestão de Recursos e Consultoria Ltda., Accel Partners and others.
Jan. 15
CI
Brazil exchange operator B3 sees 2024 capex in line with 2023
Dec. 07
RE
Brazil's exchange operator B3 sees 2024 capex up to $57 mln
Dec. 07
RE
B3 Shares Fall 4.3% After BTG Pactual Downgrade
Nov. 13
DJ
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
Nov. 10
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 08
CI
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão acquired unknown minority stake in MBOCHIP for BRL 10 million.
23-10-10
CI
Energy exchange to launch in Brazil, aims to boost power trading
23-10-03
RE
Brazil's foreign investors shift favor from basic materials to financial services, study shows
23-09-25
RE
Brazil's Patria wins tender to operate highways in Parana state
23-08-25
RE
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2023
23-08-11
Brazil's B3 slightly misses forecasts with 4% drop in Q2 profit
23-08-10
RE
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-09
CI
Brazilian arm of China Three Gorges withdraws from IPO
23-07-21
RE
B3 Shares Rise 3.9% After Positive June Operational Figures
23-07-12
DJ
Transcript : B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, BalcÃ£o, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
23-05-12
Tranche Update on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, BalcÃ£o's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
23-05-10
CI
Tranche Update on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 2023.
23-05-10
CI
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-10
CI
Brazil's Haddad says oil exports tax to end within four months
23-04-04
RE
Tranche Update on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 2023.
23-03-22
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based financial market infrastructure provider. The Company's service offerings range from exchange trading, clearing and other post-trading services to registration of over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. The Company also provides a listing service and acts as central securities depository (CSD). It develops software solutions and offers index licensing services. Its business is divided into four segments: Bovespa, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of equities and equity derivatives; BM&F, which covers trading, clearing and settlement of financial and commodities derivatives; Cetip Securities (Cetip UTVM), covering registration, clearing, settlement and custody systems for fixed-income securities and OTC derivatives, and Cetip Financing (Cetip UFIN), which provides an integrated private electronic system for registration of vehicle and real estate loans.
More about the company
Last Close Price
12.58
BRL
Average target price
15.82
BRL
Spread / Average Target
+25.74% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1