B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25

NIRE 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 releases its June 2024 operational highlights

Additional information is available on B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

Jun/24

Jun/23

Var. %

May/24

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash Market

23,020

29,483

-21.9%

23,855

-3.5%

Forward Market & Stock Futures

270

267

1.4%

275

-1.7%

Options Market

687

760

-9.6%

577

19.0%

Total Equities

23,978

30,509

-21.4%

24,707

-3.0%

Stock Indices

ADV in thousand

3,707

3,111

19.2%

3,452

7.4%

RPC in R$

0.966

0.999

-3.4%

0.926

4.3%

Other Highlights

Number of Accounts in Depository

5,953,590

6,213,594

-4.2%

5,962,834

-0.2%

Number of Individual Investors (CPFs)

5,109,112

5,316,323

-3.9%

5,116,809

-0.2%

Number of Listed Companies

439

444

-1.1%

442

-0.7%

Securities Lending - Open Interest (R$ billion)

124

124

-0.5%

132

-6.1%

Average Lender Rate (% p.a.)

1.141%

1.152%

-1 bps

1.061%

8 bps

Average Market Capitalization (R$ billion)

4,265

4,390

-2.9%

4,460

-4.4%

Turnover Velocity

135.5%

166.5%

-3,105 bps

134.3%

123 bps

Listed - FICC

Jun/24

Jun/23

Var. %

May/24

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

6,432

5,937

8.3%

5,371

19.8%

FX Rates

1,075

908

18.4%

861

24.9%

Interest Rates in USD

368

315

16.8%

342

7.7%

Commodities

25

29

-12.9%

22

14.8%

Cryptoassets

67

-

-

34

98.6%

Derivatives Volumes

7,968

7,190

10.8%

6,629

20.2%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

0.706

0.787

-10.3%

0.717

-1.5%

FX Rates

5.041

5.113

-1.4%

4.949

1.9%

Interest Rates in USD

2.354

2.135

10.3%

2.260

4.2%

Commodities

1.646

1.574

4.6%

1.743

-5.5%

Cryptoassets

1.279

0.000

-

1.648

-

Total RPC

1.375

1.396

-1.5%

1.354

1.5%

OTC

Jun/24

Jun/23

Var. %

May/24

Var. %

Fixed Income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,488

1,574

-5.5%

1,504

-1.1%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

7,025

5,721

22.8%

6,899

1.8%

Number of Investors - Treasury Direct

2,663,212

2,246,777

18.5%

2,618,999

1.7%

Outstanding Volume - Treasury Direct (R$ billion)

136

117

17.1%

135

1.5%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,465

1,207

21.4%

1,223

19.9%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

6,750

5,600

20.5%

6,396

5.5%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

4,243

3,833

10.7%

4,197

1.1%

Infrastructure for Financing

Jun/24

Jun/23

Var. %

May/24

Var. %

SNG

Total Vehicles - Financed

584,049

484,644

20.5%

577,279

1.2%

Total Vehicles - Credit Penetration

34.5%

31.8%

263 bps

36.5%

-199 bps

Technology, Data and Services

Jun/24

Jun/23

Var. %

May/24

Var. %

OTC Utilization (number of participants)

21,501

20,157

6.7%

21,349

0.7%

São Paulo, July 11, 2024

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 / 5149 I RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 21:24:03 UTC.