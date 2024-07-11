Market Closed -
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market Operational Highlights June 2024
July 11, 2024 at 05:25 pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 releases its June 2024 operational highlights
Additional information is available on
B3's IR website .
Listed - Equities
Jun/24
Jun/23
Var. %
May/24
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash Market
23,020
29,483
-21.9%
23,855
-3.5%
Forward Market & Stock Futures
270
267
1.4%
275
-1.7%
Options Market
687
760
-9.6%
577
19.0%
Total Equities
23,978
30,509
-21.4%
24,707
-3.0%
Stock Indices
ADV in thousand
3,707
3,111
19.2%
3,452
7.4%
RPC in R$
0.966
0.999
-3.4%
0.926
4.3%
Other Highlights
Number of Accounts in Depository
5,953,590
6,213,594
-4.2%
5,962,834
-0.2%
Number of Individual Investors (CPFs)
5,109,112
5,316,323
-3.9%
5,116,809
-0.2%
Number of Listed Companies
439
444
-1.1%
442
-0.7%
Securities Lending - Open Interest (R$ billion)
124
124
-0.5%
132
-6.1%
Average Lender Rate (% p.a.)
1.141%
1.152%
-1 bps
1.061%
8 bps
Average Market Capitalization (R$ billion)
4,265
4,390
-2.9%
4,460
-4.4%
Turnover Velocity
135.5%
166.5%
-3,105 bps
134.3%
123 bps
Listed - FICC
Jun/24
Jun/23
Var. %
May/24
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
6,432
5,937
8.3%
5,371
19.8%
FX Rates
1,075
908
18.4%
861
24.9%
Interest Rates in USD
368
315
16.8%
342
7.7%
Commodities
25
29
-12.9%
22
14.8%
Cryptoassets
67
-
-
34
98.6%
Derivatives Volumes
7,968
7,190
10.8%
6,629
20.2%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
0.706
0.787
-10.3%
0.717
-1.5%
FX Rates
5.041
5.113
-1.4%
4.949
1.9%
Interest Rates in USD
2.354
2.135
10.3%
2.260
4.2%
Commodities
1.646
1.574
4.6%
1.743
-5.5%
Cryptoassets
1.279
0.000
-
1.648
-
Total RPC
1.375
1.396
-1.5%
1.354
1.5%
OTC
Jun/24
Jun/23
Var. %
May/24
Var. %
Fixed Income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,488
1,574
-5.5%
1,504
-1.1%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
7,025
5,721
22.8%
6,899
1.8%
Number of Investors - Treasury Direct
2,663,212
2,246,777
18.5%
2,618,999
1.7%
Outstanding Volume - Treasury Direct (R$ billion)
136
117
17.1%
135
1.5%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,465
1,207
21.4%
1,223
19.9%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
6,750
5,600
20.5%
6,396
5.5%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
4,243
3,833
10.7%
4,197
1.1%
Infrastructure for Financing
Jun/24
Jun/23
Var. %
May/24
Var. %
SNG
Total Vehicles - Financed
584,049
484,644
20.5%
577,279
1.2%
Total Vehicles - Credit Penetration
34.5%
31.8%
263 bps
36.5%
-199 bps
Technology, Data and Services
Jun/24
Jun/23
Var. %
May/24
Var. %
OTC Utilization (number of participants)
21,501
20,157
6.7%
21,349
0.7%
São Paulo, July 11, 2024
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 / 5149 I RI@B3.COM.BR
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
