NOTICE TO THE MARKET

B3 releases its May 2024 operational highlights

Additional information is available on B3's IR website.

Listed - Equities

May/24

May/23

Var. %

Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)

Cash Market

23,855

26,185

-8.9%

Forward Market & Stock Futures

275

300

-8.2%

Options Market

577

616

-6.4%

Total Equities

24,707

27,101

-8.8%

Stock Indices

ADV in thousand

3,452

3,142

9.9%

RPC in R$

0.926

0.923

0.3%

Other Highlights

Number of Accounts in Depository

5,962,834

6,187,538

-3.6%

Number of Individual Investors (CPFs)

5,116,809

5,293,390

-3.3%

Number of Listed Companies

442

444

-0.5%

Securities Lending - Open Interest (R$ billion)

132

133

-1.1%

Average Lender Rate (% p.a.)

1.061%

1.272%

-21 bps

Average Market Capitalization (R$ billion)

4,460

4,073

9.5%

Turnover Velocity

134.3%

159.4%

-2,518 bps

Listed - FICC

May/24

May/23

Var. %

Average Daily Volume (thousand)

Interest Rates in BRL

5,371

5,078

5.8%

FX Rates

861

933

-7.7%

Interest Rates in USD

342

252

35.4%

Commodities

22

33

-33.3%

Cryptoassets¹

34

-

-

Derivatives Volumes

6,629

6,296

5.3%

Revenue per Contract (R$)

Interest Rates in BRL

0.717

0.844

-15.0%

FX Rates

4.949

4.859

1.8%

Interest Rates in USD

2.260

2.261

-0.1%

Commodities

1.743

1.674

4.1%

Cryptoassets

1.648

-

-

Total RPC

1.354

1.500

-9.7%

OTC

May/24

May/23

Var. %

Fixed Income

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,504

1,629

-7.6%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

6,899

5,599

23.2%

Number of Investors - Treasury Direct

2,618,999

2,210,657

18.5%

Outstanding Volume - Treasury Direct (R$ billion)

135

113

18.9%

Derivatives

New Issues (R$ billion)

1,223

1,062

15.1%

Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

6,396

5,727

11.7%

Other

Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)

4,197

3,714

13.0%

Infrastructure for Financing

May/24

May/23

Var. %

SNG

Total Vehicles - Financed

577,279

500,170

15.4%

Total Vehicles - Credit Penetration

36.5%

30.7%

578 bps

Technology, Data and Services

May/24

May/23

Var. %

OTC Utilization (number of participants)

21,349

20,001

6.7%

Apr/24 Var. %

24,653 -3.2%

  1. 0.8%
  1. -11.3%

25,577 -3.4%

3,834

-10.0%

0.952

-2.7%

5,968,506

-0.1%

5,120,216

-0.1%

443

-0.2%

136

-3.2%

0.823%

24 bps

4,507

-1.0%

137.3%

-304 bps

Apr/24

Var. %

8,530 -37.0%

1,027 -16.1%

319 7.2%

  1. -10.9%
  1. 623.0%

9,900 -33.0%

0.596

20.3%

4.738

4.5%

2.286

-1.2%

1.511

15.4%

2.243

-26.5%

1.083

25.1%

Apr/24

Var. %

1,609

-6.5%

6,750

2.2%

2,587,710

1.2%

132

2.0%

1,413

-13.5%

6,382

0.2%

4,161

0.9%

Apr/24

Var. %

611,438

-5.6%

35.5%

101 bps

Apr/24

Var. %

21,283

0.3%

São Paulo, June 12, 2024

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

  • Future of Bitcoin was launched on 04/17. ADV considering only business days after launch was 10,216.

