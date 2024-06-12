Market Closed -
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market Operational Highlights May 2024
June 12, 2024 at 05:12 pm EDT
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
B3 releases its May 2024 operational highlights
Additional information is available on
B3's IR website .
Listed - Equities
May/24
May/23
Var. %
Average Daily Trading Volume (R$ million)
Cash Market
23,855
26,185
-8.9%
Forward Market & Stock Futures
275
300
-8.2%
Options Market
577
616
-6.4%
Total Equities
24,707
27,101
-8.8%
Stock Indices
ADV in thousand
3,452
3,142
9.9%
RPC in R$
0.926
0.923
0.3%
Other Highlights
Number of Accounts in Depository
5,962,834
6,187,538
-3.6%
Number of Individual Investors (CPFs)
5,116,809
5,293,390
-3.3%
Number of Listed Companies
442
444
-0.5%
Securities Lending - Open Interest (R$ billion)
132
133
-1.1%
Average Lender Rate (% p.a.)
1.061%
1.272%
-21 bps
Average Market Capitalization (R$ billion)
4,460
4,073
9.5%
Turnover Velocity
134.3%
159.4%
-2,518 bps
Listed - FICC
May/24
May/23
Var. %
Average Daily Volume (thousand)
Interest Rates in BRL
5,371
5,078
5.8%
FX Rates
861
933
-7.7%
Interest Rates in USD
342
252
35.4%
Commodities
22
33
-33.3%
Cryptoassets¹
34
-
-
Derivatives Volumes
6,629
6,296
5.3%
Revenue per Contract (R$)
Interest Rates in BRL
0.717
0.844
-15.0%
FX Rates
4.949
4.859
1.8%
Interest Rates in USD
2.260
2.261
-0.1%
Commodities
1.743
1.674
4.1%
Cryptoassets
1.648
-
-
Total RPC
1.354
1.500
-9.7%
OTC
May/24
May/23
Var. %
Fixed Income
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,504
1,629
-7.6%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
6,899
5,599
23.2%
Number of Investors - Treasury Direct
2,618,999
2,210,657
18.5%
Outstanding Volume - Treasury Direct (R$ billion)
135
113
18.9%
Derivatives
New Issues (R$ billion)
1,223
1,062
15.1%
Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
6,396
5,727
11.7%
Other
Funds - Outstanding Volume (R$ billion)
4,197
3,714
13.0%
Infrastructure for Financing
May/24
May/23
Var. %
SNG
Total Vehicles - Financed
577,279
500,170
15.4%
Total Vehicles - Credit Penetration
36.5%
30.7%
578 bps
Technology, Data and Services
May/24
May/23
Var. %
OTC Utilization (number of participants)
21,349
20,001
6.7%
Apr/24 Var. %
24,653
-3.2% 0.8%
-11.3%
25,577
-3.4%
3,834
-10.0%
0.952
-2.7%
5,968,506
-0.1%
5,120,216
-0.1%
443
-0.2%
136
-3.2%
0.823%
24 bps
4,507
-1.0%
137.3%
-304 bps
Apr/24
Var. %
8,530
-37.0%
1,027
-16.1%
319
7.2% -10.9%
623.0%
9,900
-33.0%
0.596
20.3%
4.738
4.5%
2.286
-1.2%
1.511
15.4%
2.243
-26.5%
1.083
25.1%
Apr/24
Var. %
1,609
-6.5%
6,750
2.2%
2,587,710
1.2%
132
2.0%
1,413
-13.5%
6,382
0.2%
4,161
0.9%
Apr/24
Var. %
611,438
-5.6%
35.5%
101 bps
Apr/24
Var. %
21,283
0.3%
São Paulo, June 12, 2024
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
Future of Bitcoin was launched on 04/17. ADV considering only business days after launch was 10,216. Investor Relations +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 / 5149 I RI@B3.COM.BR
