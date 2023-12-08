Official B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO press release
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Partnership with ACX
December 08, 2023 at 07:42 am EST
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
CNPJ nº 09.346.601/0001-25
NIRE 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Partnership with ACX
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") informs that it has entered into an agreement with ACX Holding ("ACX"), one of the main trading platforms for the carbon credits market in the world. The agreement includes disbursements by B3 of up to R$10 million with the objective of establishing the operation of a platform of this nature in the Brazilian market.
The partnership with ACX will allow B3's clients, in Brazil or abroad, access to an international trading platform with a centralized order book and connected to the world's main standards. The transaction is aligned with the Company's strategy of developing new products and advancing the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda that promotes sustainable economic development.
About ACX
ACX is a technology company focused on environmental markets which connects corporates, investors, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX uses its proprietary technology to leverage the growth of environmental markets and to facilitate its clients' ambitions of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions.
São Paulo, December 08, 2023
André Veiga Milanez
Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
