NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Partnership with ACX

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Company" or "B3") informs that it has entered into an agreement with ACX Holding ("ACX"), one of the main trading platforms for the carbon credits market in the world. The agreement includes disbursements by B3 of up to R$10 million with the objective of establishing the operation of a platform of this nature in the Brazilian market.

The partnership with ACX will allow B3's clients, in Brazil or abroad, access to an international trading platform with a centralized order book and connected to the world's main standards. The transaction is aligned with the Company's strategy of developing new products and advancing the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda that promotes sustainable economic development.

About ACX

ACX is a technology company focused on environmental markets which connects corporates, investors, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX uses its proprietary technology to leverage the growth of environmental markets and to facilitate its clients' ambitions of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions.

São Paulo, December 08, 2023

André Veiga Milanez

Chief Financial, Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

