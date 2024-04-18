B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Brazilian Federal Taxpayer (CNPJ) No. 09.346.601/0001-25

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Adjustments in pricing policies for the cash equities market

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") informs that, on this date, new pricing policies have been released for the following services in the cash equities market: (i) trading and post-trading, and (ii) central depository. The adjustments aim to simplify and improve the current pricing table among different customer profiles, as well as to ensure greater efficiency in the markets where B3 operates in and are the result of studies that started in 2019 and were widely published in 2020, which depended on market readiness and adaptations for their implementation.

B3 also informs that backtests were executed using 2023 data to estimate the financial impact of the announced changes and that the result is not considered material for the Company.

Main adjustments planned

Equities: Trading and post-trading

Trading and post-trading fees will be defined based on the average daily trading volume (ADTV) in the previous month for each investor, and these fees will be valid for this investor for the entire current month, regardless of the type of investor.

Non-day trade operations: Current table Proposed table1 (Progressive2)

Day trade operations (valid for day trade volumes):

Current table Proposed Table (Daily ADTV / Regressive Table3) (Monthly ADTV / Progressive Table²)

Considering the first tier of the Asset Transfer Fee, given the market's ADTV over the last 12 months. Progressive Table: the fee is calculated by weighting the traded values by the volume of each tier. Regressive Table: the fee for the traded value corresponds to the fee established in its tier.

Investor Relations: +55 11 2565-7739 / 4129 / 7976 / 6408 / 5308 | RI@B3.COM.BR

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION