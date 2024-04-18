B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the market - Adjustments in pricing policies for t...
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Brazilian Federal Taxpayer (CNPJ) No. 09.346.601/0001-25
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.351.452
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Adjustments in pricing policies for the cash equities market
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" or "Company") informs that, on this date, new pricing policies have been released for the following services in the cash equities market: (i) trading and post-trading, and (ii) central depository. The adjustments aim to simplify and improve the current pricing table among different customer profiles, as well as to ensure greater efficiency in the markets where B3 operates in and are the result of studies that started in 2019 and were widely published in 2020, which depended on market readiness and adaptations for their implementation.
B3 also informs that backtests were executed using 2023 data to estimate the financial impact of the announced changes and that the result is not considered material for the Company.
Main adjustments planned
Equities: Trading and post-trading
Trading and post-trading fees will be defined based on the average daily trading volume (ADTV) in the previous month for each investor, and these fees will be valid for this investor for the entire current month, regardless of the type of investor.
