  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  B90 Holdings PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    VLTY   IM00BYT32K14

B90 HOLDINGS PLC

(VLTY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-12-23 am EST
2.750 GBX    0.00%
06:14aIN BRIEF: B90 Holdings raises GBP540,000 via convertible loan notes
AN
11/07REPEAT: TRADING UPDATES: Reckitt names director; Ondine notes results
AN
11/07TRADING UPDATES: Reckitt names director; Ondine notes hood results
AN
IN BRIEF: B90 Holdings raises GBP540,000 via convertible loan notes

12/23/2022 | 06:14am EST
B90 Holdings PLC - Isle of Man-based online marketing company - Raises GBP540,000 through subscriptions for convertible loan notes by existing investors in the company. The loan notes have a term of three years and are convertible no earlier than January 1, 2024. They will convert at a 10% discount to the average price for the five trading days prior to the conversion notice. Until then, they provide a coupon of 10% per year.

B90 says the money raised will be used to develop the growth initiatives of the company and for general working capital purposes.

Executive Chair Ronny Breivik says: "Since my appointment, we have made operational changes and implemented restructuring initiatives which will significantly reduce overhead costs into 2023. These funds raised through the loan notes will allow us to continue investing in our growth plans, without the need to access equity markets at current low levels."

Current stock price: 2.75 pence

12-month change: down 74%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

