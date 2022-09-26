Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Baader Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AG

(BWB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06:14 2022-09-26 am EDT
3.900 EUR   +2.63%
07:32aBAADER BANK AG : Baader Investment Conference a physical event once again
EQ
09/23VERMÖGENSVERWALTER-FORUM : Fully physical event concept convinces many on-site participants
EQ
08/11BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baader Bank AG: Baader Investment Conference a physical event once again

09/26/2022 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference
Baader Bank AG: Baader Investment Conference a physical event once again

26.09.2022 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Investment Conference a physical event once again 

After two years of being held in a hybrid format, the 11th annual Baader Investment Conference event becomes an entirely physical event again. With a total of more than 700 investors from 30 countries and around 230 presenting companies meant participant numbers were similar to what they were before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Compared to the previous year, this year featured exclusively live talks as well as 1-to-1 and group meetings onsite in Munich, bringing direct professional and personal exchange back into focus. "The Baader Investment Conference met all expectations again this year, whether it was the organisation, location, network facilities, investor access, fireside chat or corporate diversity, everything was perfect. A big thank you!" from Julia Bock, Head of Investor Relations at K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

The invited companies gave the numerous international and local investors detailed insight into their company development during more than 110 forum presentations and around 3,000 individual and small group discussions. A total of 22 of the companies are listed in the DAX, 36 are from Switzerland and 16 are from Austria. "The Baader Investment Conference makes a very good impression with its great personal support, starting at check-in, its friendly atmosphere as well as its very professional organisation and very good events with investors, whom we rarely meet," emphasises Symrise AG CFO Olaf Klinger.

The Baader Small Cap Day was held again on the fifth day of the conference, during which companies such as Mister Spex and SGL Carbon SE presented their investment cases to investors with a focus on companies with comparatively small market capitalisation.

“We are enormously grateful that, after two years of pandemic-related restrictions, the Baader Investment Conference was once again held with an evening program and the opportunity to exchange ideas on site. We are particularly pleased that many investors have once again made the journey to attend our five-day event in Munich," said Oliver Riedel, member of the Baader Bank Board of Directors.


Optimism despite growing economic threats

The presenting executives mostly reported positively on current business performance and confirmed the targets set for 2022 and beyond. Despite continuing burdens from the macro environment, the majority of companies appeared confident that they would be able to cope well with the emerging weakening of demand and continue to grow profitably in the medium term thanks to their good positioning in attractive markets. In this context, many companies referred to their high order backlog and gradually decreasing supply chain problems.

However, following strong price increases in recent quarters, some companies saw diminishing scope to pass on higher input costs to their end customers. With labor costs continuing to rise, this could well lead to temporary margin compression. In addition, the significant rise in refinancing costs due to the massive tightening policy of the global central banks represents a negative factor in the long term.

With inventories having reached quite high levels in many cases, several companies expressed plans to reduce their net working capital, which should have a positive impact on the liquidity situation. Against this background, many companies continued to see themselves in a position to supplement their organic growth with acquisitions as well as to allow shareholders to participate in the positive business development as expected.


The next Baader Investment Conference will take place from 18 - 22 September 2023 in Munich. Further details can also be found on our website at https://www.baaderinvestmentconference.com.

 

 

 

 

For further information and media enquiries:

 Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013

marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

 

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 450 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.


26.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1450115

 
End of News EQS News Service

1450115  26.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450115&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BAADER BANK AG
07:32aBAADER BANK AG : Baader Investment Conference a physical event once again
EQ
09/23VERMÖGENSVERWALTER-FORUM : Fully physical event concept convinces many on-site participant..
EQ
08/11BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/11BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/11BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/11BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/11Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend
EQ
08/05BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/05BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/05BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 209 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2022 36,9 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,81x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 177 M 172 M 172 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart BAADER BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,80 €
Average target price 8,20 €
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dietmar von Blücher Chief Financial Officer
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAADER BANK AG-41.36%172
MORGAN STANLEY-16.96%139 939
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-15.71%133 419
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.06%98 268
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-30.48%36 173
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-23.10%23 290