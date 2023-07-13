EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Baader Bank AG: Dietmar von Blücher stepping down from the Board of Directors and leaving the company at his own request



Dietmar von Blücher, 50, member of the Board of Directors, will leave the company at his own request at the start of Q3 2023. The Supervisory Board has thus fulfilled his request to leave early, meaning Dietmar von Blücher is resigning from his Board of Directors mandate with effect from the end of 12 July 2023.

Dietmar von Blücher has been Chief Financial Officer of Baader Bank since 2021 and was responsible for the auditing, Group Corporate Security, compliance, risk management, credit, accounting, controlling and back-office divisions.

"In recent years, Dietmar von Blücher has been pivotal in significantly driving forward the organisational, procedural and regulatory realignment of Baader Bank. He was also focused on process automation, which contributed to the bank's scalability", says Helmut Schreyer, adding: "We would like to thank him for his very high level of commitment. We deeply regret his departure and wish him continued success in his career!"

As a result of this change, the Board of Directors' areas of responsibility will be redistributed into commercial and back-office divisions in accordance with regulatory requirements. As the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nico Baader will take over responsibility for the back-office divisions. In the future, Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO, will assume responsibility for the commercial divisions.

Next dates:

27/07/2023 Publication Half Year Report 2023

27/07/2023 Corporate News Half Year Results 2023

18/09/2023 Baader Investment Conference (Small Cap Day)

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.