Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BWB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/05 09:36:36 am
7.76 EUR   -0.51%
09:21aBAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/02DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
07/30DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/05/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2021 / 15:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.86 EUR 7860.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.8600 EUR 7860.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69758  05.08.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:21aBAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/02DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
07/30DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
07/29Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
07/29REPORT : Semi-Annual Report 2021
PU
07/29PRESS RELEASE : Baader Bank's semi-annual results -2-
DJ
07/29PRESS RELEASE : Baader Bank's semi-annual results increase once again
DJ
07/29BAADER BANK : semi-annual results increase once again
EQ
07/02BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
06/30PRESS RELEASE : Baader Bank AG: Strong Board of Directors for further growth
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 266 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2020 46,5 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net cash 2020 443 M 524 M 524 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,41x
Yield 2020 5,56%
Capitalization 356 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,89x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dietmar von Blücher Chief Financial Officer
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT73.33%421
MORGAN STANLEY40.96%175 687
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION27.58%127 649
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.43.29%121 623
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.88%43 591
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-9.43%29 470