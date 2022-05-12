Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BWB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/11 11:36:14 am EDT
5.620 EUR   -0.53%
05/09BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/06BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/04BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/12/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 08:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.51 EUR 5510.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.5100 EUR 5510.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74917  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
05/09BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/06BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/04BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/29BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/28Baader Bank with strong first quarter results in 2022
EQ
04/01Baader Bank remains on growth track with successful 2021 financial year
EQ
03/03BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/01BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/24BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/18BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 46,5 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 6,23%
Capitalization 256 M 270 M 270 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 227 034x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,62 €
Average target price 8,20 €
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dietmar von Blücher Chief Financial Officer
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-13.27%270
MORGAN STANLEY-19.63%140 398
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-22.57%122 466
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.17%100 128
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-27.57%39 865
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.52%22 374