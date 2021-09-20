Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BWB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 05:21:23 am
6.84 EUR   +1.48%
04:53aBAADER BANK : Extended research on the Baader Bank share
EQ
04:52aPRESS RELEASE : Extended research on the Baader Bank share
DJ
09/08Baader Bank AG english
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baader Bank : Extended research on the Baader Bank share

09/20/2021 | 04:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Extended research on the Baader Bank share

20.09.2021 / 10:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Extended research on the Baader Bank share

Baader Bank continues to improve its investor relations activities. Therefore, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is intensifying its research on the Baader Bank share*. The research report is now available to shareholders and interested investors. It is published on the Baader Bank website and includes not only detailed evaluations but also an explicit price target.

In the analysis, the assigned analyst from Raiffeisen Bank International provides a comprehensive overview of the Baader Bank business model and key ratios. In addition, the analysis outlines both the competitive situation and the market environment, and provides a projection for the Bank's future development.

"We are thrilled to be able to make the RBI analysis of our share available to all interested parties in future. By doing this we hope to create even greater transparency and provide a further information source for our existing and potential investors. Putting investors at the heart of our investor relations activities is a priority for Baader Bank. Our goal in taking this approach is to deliver optimum quality, which is why we are committed to our collaboration with RBI", says Nico Baader, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Baader Bank.

*Baader Bank has commissioned RBI to conduct financial research on the Company (so-called 'paid research') and to provide the service of market making in regard to the Company's stock.

For further information and media enquiries:

Florian E. Schopf
Managing Director
Company Spokesperson
Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013
M +49 160 7188826
florian.schopf@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
https://www.baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with around 400 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.


20.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1234437

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1234437  20.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234437&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:53aBAADER BANK : Extended research on the Baader Bank share
EQ
04:52aPRESS RELEASE : Extended research on the Baader Bank share
DJ
09/08Baader Bank AG english
DJ
09/07BAADER BANK : increases share capital as part of scrip dividend
EQ
09/07PRESS RELEASE : Baader Bank increases share capital as part of scrip dividend
DJ
08/27BAADER BANK : announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend
EQ
08/27PRESS RELEASE : Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip..
DJ
08/18DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
08/09DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
08/05BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 266 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2020 46,5 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net cash 2020 443 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,41x
Yield 2020 5,56%
Capitalization 308 M 361 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,89x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dietmar von Blücher Chief Financial Officer
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT49.78%361
MORGAN STANLEY48.48%185 649
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION32.79%132 972
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.48.44%126 001
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.73%42 736
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-13.01%32 117