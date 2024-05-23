Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024
Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A Specification of the message
1.
Unique identifier of the event
BWB072024oHV
2.
Type of message
Meeting notice of a General Meeting;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
NEWM
B Specification of the issuer
1.
ISIN
DE0005088108
2.
Name of issuer
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft
C Specification of the meeting
1.
Date of the General Meeting
04/07/2024;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240704
2.
Time of the General Meeting
10:00 hrs. (CEST);
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
08:00 UTC
3.
Type of the General Meeting
Ordinary General Meeting without physical presence of the
shareholders or their proxies as virtual General Meeting
Format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
GMET
4.
Location of the General Meeting
virtual General Meeting:
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
"Hauptversammlung"
in accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act:
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Weihenstephaner Strasse 4,
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany;
5.
Record Date Bearer Shares
12/06/2024 (00:00 hrs. CEST);
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240612
6.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
All of the necessary information, that needs to be
"Hauptversammlung"
supplied to a shareholder in advance to the annual
General Meeting is provided via this link
D Participation in the General Meeting
I Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting
via password-protected Internet service at
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
"Hauptversammlung"
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
EV; ISO 20022: EVOT
2.
Issuer deadline for the notification of
27/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240627; 22:00 UTC
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
04/07/2024, until the time voting ends
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240704; until the time voting ends
Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024
II Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorisation
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorised third party
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY
2.
Issuer deadline for the notification of
27.06.2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240627; 22:00 UTC
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising of voting rights via electronic absentee voting by the
proxy via Internet service at https://www.baaderbank.de in
section "IR" and "Hauptversammlung":
▪ 04/07/2024, until the time voting ends
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240704; until the time voting ends
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub- proxies and issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company:
-
in writing or in text form by postal mail or email until 03/07/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST);
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240703; 22:00 UTC
- electronically via the Internet service https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and "Hauptversammlung" by 04/07/2024, until the time voting ends;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240704; until the time voting ends
- in writing or in text form by postal mail or email until 03/07/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST);
- Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and
issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the
Company;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX;
ISO 20022: PRXY
2.
Issuer deadline for the notification of
27/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240627; 22:00 UTC
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies
nominated by the Company
▪ in writing or in text form by postal mail or email until
03/07/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST);
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: 20240703; 22:00 UTC
▪ electronically via the Internet service at https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and "Hauptversammlung"" by 04/07/2024, until the time voting ends;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240704; until the time voting ends
Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024
E Agenda
I Agenda - item 1
1.
Unique identifier of the Agenda - item
1
2.
Title of the Agenda - item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the
approved consolidated financial statements and the combined
management report for Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft,
including the report by the Supervisory Board and the Executive
Board's proposal for the use of net profits
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
materials
"Hauptversammlung""
4.
Vote
5.
Alternative voting options
II Agenda - item 2
1.
Unique identifier of the Agenda - item
2
2.
Title of the Agenda - item
Resolution on the appropriation of net retained profits 2023 by
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
materials
"Hauptversammlung"
4.
Vote
Binding Vote;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
III Agenda - item 3
1.
Unique identifier of the Agenda - item
3
2.
Title of the Agenda - item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management
Board for the 2023 financial year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
materials
"Hauptversammlung""
4.
Vote
Binding Vote;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
IV Agenda - item 4
1.
Unique identifier of the Agenda - item
4
2.
Title of the Agenda - item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory
Board for the 2023 financial year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
materials
"Hauptversammlung"
4.
Vote
Binding Vote;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024
V Agenda - item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the Agenda - item
5
2.
Title of the Agenda - item
Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual financial
statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial
statements for the 2024 financial year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
materials
"Hauptversammlung"
4.
Vote
Binding Vote;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
VI Agenda - item 6
1.
Unique identifier of the Agenda - item
6
2.
Title of the Agenda - item
Resolution on the authorisation to acquire treasury shares in
accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 7 AktG
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
materials
"Hauptversammlung"
4.
Vote
Binding Vote;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
VII Agenda - item 7
1. Unique identifier of the Agenda - item
7
2.
Title of the Agenda - item
Resolution on increasing the upper limit for the variable
remuneration components of employees in accordance with
Section 25a (5) KWG
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of
https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and
the materials
"Hauptversammlung"
4.
Vote
Binding Vote;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
F Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights
I Shareholder right - supplementary motions
1.
Object of deadline
Submission of requests for additions to the agenda
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
09/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (time of receipt decisive);
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240609; 22:00 UTC
II Shareholder right - counter-motions
1.
Object of deadline
Submission of counter-motions to specific items on the agenda
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
19/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (time of receipt decisive);
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240619; 22:00 UTC
III Shareholder right - proposals for election
1.
Object of deadline
Submission of election proposals for the election of Supervisory
Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024
Board members or auditors
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
19/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (time of receipt decisive);
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240619; 22:00 UTC
IV Shareholder right - statements
1.
Object of deadline
Submission of statements relating to items of the agenda
(Section 130a (1) to (4) AktG
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
28/06/2024, 12:00 midnight (CEST) (time of receipt is decisive)
(Formal specification according to the EU IR: 20240628; 10:00
p.m. UTC)
V Shareholder right - right to speak
1. Object of deadline
Right to speak in the General Meeting via video communication.
The right to speak also includes, in particular, the right pursuant
to section 118a (1) sentence 2 No. 3 AktG to submit proposals
and election nominations, and requests for information pursuant
to section 131 (1) AktG
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
04/07/2024, from the time the virtual General Meeting is
commenced until it is concluded by the chairman of the meeting
in accordance with the guidelines from the chairman of the
meeting
(Formal specification according to the EU IR: 20240704; from
the time the General Meeting is commenced until it is concluded
by the chairman of the meeting in accordance with the guidelines
from the chairman of the meeting)
VI Shareholder right - request pursuant to section 131 (4) sentences 1, 2 AktG
3.
Object of deadline
Submission of the request pursuant to section 131 (4) sentences
1, 2 AktG, to provide information which has been given to a
shareholder because of his/her capacity as such outside the
General Meeting by way of electronic communication in the
General Meeting
4.
Applicable issuer deadline
04/07/2024, from the time the virtual General Meeting is
commenced until it is concluded by the chairman of the meeting
(Formal specification according to the EU IR:20240704; from the
time the General Meeting is commenced until it is concluded by
the chairman of the meeting)
VII Shareholder right - filing of objections
1.
Object of deadline
Electronic filing of objections against resolutions of the General
Meeting
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
On 04/07/2024 from the beginning of the General Meeting until
its closing by the chairman of the meeting;
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240704; from the beginning of the General Meeting until its closing by the chairman of the meeting
