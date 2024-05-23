Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024

Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A Specification of the message

1.

Unique identifier of the event

BWB072024oHV

2.

Type of message

Meeting notice of a General Meeting;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

NEWM

B Specification of the issuer

1.

ISIN

DE0005088108

2.

Name of issuer

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

C Specification of the meeting

1.

Date of the General Meeting

04/07/2024;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240704

2.

Time of the General Meeting

10:00 hrs. (CEST);

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

08:00 UTC

3.

Type of the General Meeting

Ordinary General Meeting without physical presence of the

shareholders or their proxies as virtual General Meeting

Format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

GMET

4.

Location of the General Meeting

virtual General Meeting:

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

"Hauptversammlung"

in accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act:

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Weihenstephaner Strasse 4,

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany;

5.

Record Date Bearer Shares

12/06/2024 (00:00 hrs. CEST);

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240612

6.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

All of the necessary information, that needs to be

"Hauptversammlung"

supplied to a shareholder in advance to the annual

General Meeting is provided via this link

D Participation in the General Meeting

I Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting

via password-protected Internet service at

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

"Hauptversammlung"

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

EV; ISO 20022: EVOT

2.

Issuer deadline for the notification of

27/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240627; 22:00 UTC

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

04/07/2024, until the time voting ends

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240704; until the time voting ends

Page 1 from 5

Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024

II Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorisation

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorised third party

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY

2.

Issuer deadline for the notification of

27.06.2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240627; 22:00 UTC

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising of voting rights via electronic absentee voting by the

proxy via Internet service at https://www.baaderbank.de in

section "IR" and "Hauptversammlung":

04/07/2024, until the time voting ends

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240704; until the time voting ends

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub- proxies and issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company:

    • in writing or in text form by postal mail or email until 03/07/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST);
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240703; 22:00 UTC
    • electronically via the Internet service https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and "Hauptversammlung" by 04/07/2024, until the time voting ends;
      format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240704; until the time voting ends
  2. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and

issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the

Company;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY

2.

Issuer deadline for the notification of

27/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240627; 22:00 UTC

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies

nominated by the Company

in writing or in text form by postal mail or email until

03/07/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST);

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20240703; 22:00 UTC

electronically via the Internet service at https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and "Hauptversammlung"" by 04/07/2024, until the time voting ends;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240704; until the time voting ends

Page 2 from 5

Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024

E Agenda

I Agenda - item 1

1.

Unique identifier of the Agenda - item

1

2.

Title of the Agenda - item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the

approved consolidated financial statements and the combined

management report for Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft,

including the report by the Supervisory Board and the Executive

Board's proposal for the use of net profits

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

materials

"Hauptversammlung""

4.

Vote

5.

Alternative voting options

II Agenda - item 2

1.

Unique identifier of the Agenda - item

2

2.

Title of the Agenda - item

Resolution on the appropriation of net retained profits 2023 by

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

materials

"Hauptversammlung"

4.

Vote

Binding Vote;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

III Agenda - item 3

1.

Unique identifier of the Agenda - item

3

2.

Title of the Agenda - item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management

Board for the 2023 financial year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

materials

"Hauptversammlung""

4.

Vote

Binding Vote;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

IV Agenda - item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the Agenda - item

4

2.

Title of the Agenda - item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory

Board for the 2023 financial year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

materials

"Hauptversammlung"

4.

Vote

Binding Vote;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

Page 3 from 5

Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024

V Agenda - item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the Agenda - item

5

2.

Title of the Agenda - item

Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual financial

statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial

statements for the 2024 financial year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

materials

"Hauptversammlung"

4.

Vote

Binding Vote;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

VI Agenda - item 6

1.

Unique identifier of the Agenda - item

6

2.

Title of the Agenda - item

Resolution on the authorisation to acquire treasury shares in

accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 7 AktG

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

materials

"Hauptversammlung"

4.

Vote

Binding Vote;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

VII Agenda - item 7

1. Unique identifier of the Agenda - item

7

2.

Title of the Agenda - item

Resolution on increasing the upper limit for the variable

remuneration components of employees in accordance with

Section 25a (5) KWG

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of

https://www.baaderbank.de in section "IR" and

the materials

"Hauptversammlung"

4.

Vote

Binding Vote;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

F Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights

I Shareholder right - supplementary motions

1.

Object of deadline

Submission of requests for additions to the agenda

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

09/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (time of receipt decisive);

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240609; 22:00 UTC

II Shareholder right - counter-motions

1.

Object of deadline

Submission of counter-motions to specific items on the agenda

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

19/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (time of receipt decisive);

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240619; 22:00 UTC

III Shareholder right - proposals for election

1.

Object of deadline

Submission of election proposals for the election of Supervisory

Page 4 from 5

Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on July 4th 2024

Board members or auditors

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

19/06/2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (time of receipt decisive);

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240619; 22:00 UTC

IV Shareholder right - statements

1.

Object of deadline

Submission of statements relating to items of the agenda

(Section 130a (1) to (4) AktG

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

28/06/2024, 12:00 midnight (CEST) (time of receipt is decisive)

(Formal specification according to the EU IR: 20240628; 10:00

p.m. UTC)

V Shareholder right - right to speak

1. Object of deadline

Right to speak in the General Meeting via video communication.

The right to speak also includes, in particular, the right pursuant

to section 118a (1) sentence 2 No. 3 AktG to submit proposals

and election nominations, and requests for information pursuant

to section 131 (1) AktG

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

04/07/2024, from the time the virtual General Meeting is

commenced until it is concluded by the chairman of the meeting

in accordance with the guidelines from the chairman of the

meeting

(Formal specification according to the EU IR: 20240704; from

the time the General Meeting is commenced until it is concluded

by the chairman of the meeting in accordance with the guidelines

from the chairman of the meeting)

VI Shareholder right - request pursuant to section 131 (4) sentences 1, 2 AktG

3.

Object of deadline

Submission of the request pursuant to section 131 (4) sentences

1, 2 AktG, to provide information which has been given to a

shareholder because of his/her capacity as such outside the

General Meeting by way of electronic communication in the

General Meeting

4.

Applicable issuer deadline

04/07/2024, from the time the virtual General Meeting is

commenced until it is concluded by the chairman of the meeting

(Formal specification according to the EU IR:20240704; from the

time the General Meeting is commenced until it is concluded by

the chairman of the meeting)

VII Shareholder right - filing of objections

1.

Object of deadline

Electronic filing of objections against resolutions of the General

Meeting

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

On 04/07/2024 from the beginning of the General Meeting until

its closing by the chairman of the meeting;

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240704; from the beginning of the General Meeting until its closing by the chairman of the meeting

Page 5 from 5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Baader Bank AG published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 15:35:44 UTC.