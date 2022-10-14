Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Baader Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AG

(BWB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
3.440 EUR    0.00%
10/06Huddlestock Fintech As (ose : HUDL):  German fintech bank launches investment services powered by Huddlestock's white label TradeTech SaaS solution.
AQ
10/06Huddlestock Fintech As (ose : HUDL):  German fintech bank launches investment services powered by Huddlestock's white label TradeTech SaaS solution.
AQ
09/26Baader Bank Ag : Baader Investment Conference a physical event once again
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Based on preliminary figures, Baader Bank achieves slightly positive result in the third quarter and adjusts earnings expectations for 2022

10/14/2022 | 02:02am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Based on preliminary figures, Baader Bank achieves slightly positive result in the third quarter and adjusts earnings expectations for 2022

14-Oct-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Based on preliminary figures, Baader Bank achieves slightly positive result in the third quarter and adjusts earnings expectations for 2022

All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures

In a very challenging market environment, Baader Bank recorded a positive result of EUR 1.0 million before taxes for the third quarter. The nine-month earnings for the Group amount to EUR 12.0 million with an annualized return on equity of 7.0 %. For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Baader Bank Group's total income is around EUR 123 million, while expenses total EUR 111 million.

 

In relation to the earnings forecast for the full year 2022, our base case assumption for a more significant market revival in the second half of 2022 was unfortunately not confirmed in the third quarter. As a result, Baader Bank Group's earnings development lies in the lower range of the earnings forecast for 2022 published with the previous year's figures.

Should there be a revival of the market in the fourth quarter, the Board of Directors of Baader Bank expects a slightly positive pre-tax result for the final quarter of 2022. Earnings before taxes are consequently expected to range between EUR 12.0 million and EUR 15.0 million for the full year.

It should be noted that the Board of Directors believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.

The final nine-month figures will be announced as scheduled on 27 October 2022.

 

 

 

 

For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

https://www.baaderbank.de

 

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

 

 

 

 

14-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1463555

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1463555  14-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
