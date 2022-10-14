EQS-Ad-hoc: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Based on preliminary figures, Baader Bank achieves slightly positive result in the third quarter and adjusts earnings expectations for 2022



14-Oct-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Based on preliminary figures, Baader Bank achieves slightly positive result in the third quarter and adjusts earnings expectations for 2022

All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures

In a very challenging market environment, Baader Bank recorded a positive result of EUR 1.0 million before taxes for the third quarter. The nine-month earnings for the Group amount to EUR 12.0 million with an annualized return on equity of 7.0 %. For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Baader Bank Group's total income is around EUR 123 million, while expenses total EUR 111 million.

In relation to the earnings forecast for the full year 2022, our base case assumption for a more significant market revival in the second half of 2022 was unfortunately not confirmed in the third quarter. As a result, Baader Bank Group's earnings development lies in the lower range of the earnings forecast for 2022 published with the previous year's figures.

Should there be a revival of the market in the fourth quarter, the Board of Directors of Baader Bank expects a slightly positive pre-tax result for the final quarter of 2022. Earnings before taxes are consequently expected to range between EUR 12.0 million and EUR 15.0 million for the full year.

It should be noted that the Board of Directors believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.

The final nine-month figures will be announced as scheduled on 27 October 2022.

For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

https://www.baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany