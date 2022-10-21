DD: Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.10.2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Oliver
|Last name(s):
|Riedel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.405 EUR
|2002.14 EUR
|3.5 EUR
|7567.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.4797 EUR
|9569.1400 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XFRA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|
