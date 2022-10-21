Advanced search
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AG

(BWB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
3.403 EUR   +0.09%
06:17aDd : Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/17Dd : Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/17Dd : Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DD: Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/21/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.10.2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.405 EUR 2002.14 EUR
3.5 EUR 7567.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.4797 EUR 9569.1400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


21.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78983  21.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
