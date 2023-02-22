Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Baader Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AG

(BWB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:36:01 2023-02-22 am EST
4.210 EUR   +0.24%
05:29aDd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
02/16Dd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
02/13Dd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy

02/22/2023 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2023 / 11:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.335 EUR 2115.48 EUR
4.34 EUR 4340.00 EUR
4.395 EUR 2250.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.3529 EUR 8705.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Berlin Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


22.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81081  22.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565949&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BAADER BANK AG
05:29aDd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
02/16Dd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
02/13Dd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
02/13Dd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
02/13Dd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
02/13Dd : Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy
EQ
02/10Baader Bank accelerates growth and closes successful 2022 financial year
EQ
01/16Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference sees a large attendance on its return to being ..
EQ
2022Baader Bank starts collaboration with Smartbroker
EQ
2022Dd : Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 11,2 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 196 M 209 M 209 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart BAADER BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,20 €
Average target price 6,43 €
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dietmar von Blücher Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Schreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Leidel Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Risk Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAADER BANK AG-0.47%209
MORGAN STANLEY17.04%163 514
CHARLES SCHWAB-3.53%149 152
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.5.17%121 712
CITIGROUP INC.13.69%96 533
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.93%43 191