DD: Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.02.2023 / 11:27 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Baader Bank AG

b) LEI

529900JFOPPEDUR61H13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.335 EUR 2115.48 EUR 4.34 EUR 4340.00 EUR 4.395 EUR 2250.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.3529 EUR 8705.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Berlin Tradegate MIC: TGAT

