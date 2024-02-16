Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2024 / 15:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Georg Josef
Last name(s): Heni

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.22 EUR 19320.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.2200 EUR 19320.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Quotrix
MIC: XQTX


16.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
89683  16.02.2024 CET/CEST

