Over time and in spite of the difficult environment, the deflection of sales volumes away from the ­traditional stock exchanges with renumeration models to free trading venues continued in 2023. Fee-optimised best execution platforms, such

as the electronic market place gettex, have gained increased market shares from traditional German regional exchanges, especially since the exceptional years of 2020 and 2021.

In order to actively shape this change in the securities business, in the 2023 financial year Baader Bank focused once more on making the optimisations and investments that would allow systematic implementation of its strategic objectives. We remain on track with our ongoing High Performance Banking strategy programme, and offer our clients a unique trading and banking setup using a single powerful platform that offers optimum access both to trading and to the capital markets using a secure, automated and scalable approach. We are one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. With this in mind, we have positioned ourselves as a quality service provider and a reliable and professional partner in the securities trading and capital market business, operating a scalable interface-based platform that uses market-leading