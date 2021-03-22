Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BWB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/22 07:26:26 am
8.05 EUR   -1.83%
07:18aBAADER BANK AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/19PRESS RELEASE  : Baader Bank on growth path -2-
DJ
03/19PRESS RELEASE  : Baader Bank on growth path
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/22/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2021 / 12:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.05 EUR 3285.15 EUR
9.10 EUR 1246.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.0637 EUR 4531.8500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Berlin Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


22.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65083  22.03.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
07:18aBAADER BANK AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/19PRESS RELEASE  : Baader Bank on growth path -2-
DJ
03/19PRESS RELEASE  : Baader Bank on growth path
DJ
03/19BAADER BANK  : on growth path
EQ
03/16BAADER BANK  : increases its stake in AlphaValue
EQ
03/16PRESS RELEASE  : Baader Bank increases its stake in AlphaValue
DJ
03/01BEACONSMIND  : Paris-listed Beaconsmind Plans Dual Listing On German Bourse
MT
02/19BAADER BANK AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/18Retail trading boom sparks 500%-plus rally in small German brokers
RE
02/17BAADER BANK AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 126 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2019 -0,59 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2019 214 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2019 -88,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 374 M 445 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,28x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Brichmann Head-Finance, Human Resources & Operations
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT82.22%441
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-8.94%20 611
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-7.40%10 827
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)12.79%4 929
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.3.71%4 804
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-0.48%4 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ