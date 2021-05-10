Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BWB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/10 07:33:03 am
7.4 EUR   -3.90%
07:18aBAADER BANK AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/07DGAP-DD  : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
05/05DGAP-DD  : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baader Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/10/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2021 / 13:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.60 EUR 5700.00 EUR
7.62 EUR 1905.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.6050 EUR 7605.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

66378  10.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
07:18aBAADER BANK AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/07DGAP-DD  : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
05/05DGAP-DD  : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
05/03DGAP-DD  : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
04/30DGAP-DD  : Baader Bank AG english
DJ
04/30BAADER BANK AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/29PRESS RELEASE  : Baader Bank continues strong -2-
DJ
04/29PRESS RELEASE  : Baader Bank continues strong growth in first quarter of 2021
DJ
04/29BAADER BANK  : continues strong growth in first quarter of 2021
EQ
04/15Huddlestock Fintech AS (HUDL) - Huddlestock Fintech AS Q1 2021 Financial Repo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 126 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2019 -0,59 M -0,72 M -0,72 M
Net cash 2019 214 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2019 -88,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 351 M 427 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,28x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Brichmann Deputy Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT71.11%427
MORGAN STANLEY27.97%163 174
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION35.28%135 263
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.40.64%131 661
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.27%44 507
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.27%28 262