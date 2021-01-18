Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful first virtual conference across three days

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

Unterschleissheim, 18 January 2021: In light of the current COVID-19 safety measures, the 17th Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference took place this year in a completely virtual format for the first time. To accommodate the increased number of participating companies, the conference spanned three days instead of two - from 13th to 15th January 2021.

Using virtual conference rooms, a total of 80 leading Swiss companies met with over 400 institutional investors from 25 countries. In online presentations and some 1000 individual and small group discussions, key management from the presenting companies provided investors with insightful information regarding the progression over recent quarters and were on hand to answer the many questions put to them. The top quality virtual format enabled a lively exchange between the large group of participants ensuring, once again, that the Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference was a huge success.

Despite the many uncertainties that continue to permeate the global economic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of Swiss companies are beginning 2021 feeling confident about the year ahead. Senior managers were generally very optimistic about future earnings growth given the ongoing transformation and efficiency programs, continued investment in new technologies and products, and a clear focus on markets that offer profitable growth prospects over the long term. The companies also appeared well prepared in terms of sustainability considerations, which are becoming ever more important. Most companies were confident that the increasing demands in relation to environmental protection will allow them to tap into additional growth potential.

"We are delighted that the demand and interest from investors and companies is still high and that we were able to expand the conference even more, with a focus on Swiss equities, thanks to the virtual format of our event", said Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors at Baader Bank, summarising the three days of the conference.



The next Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference will take place in mid-January 2022. Further details can be found on our website at https://www.swissequitiesconference.com/.

