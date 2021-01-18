Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful first virtual conference across three days

01/18/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference
Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful first virtual conference across three days

18.01.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release:

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful first virtual conference across three days

Unterschleissheim, 18 January 2021: In light of the current COVID-19 safety measures, the 17th Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference took place this year in a completely virtual format for the first time. To accommodate the increased number of participating companies, the conference spanned three days instead of two - from 13th to 15th January 2021.

Using virtual conference rooms, a total of 80 leading Swiss companies met with over 400 institutional investors from 25 countries. In online presentations and some 1000 individual and small group discussions, key management from the presenting companies provided investors with insightful information regarding the progression over recent quarters and were on hand to answer the many questions put to them. The top quality virtual format enabled a lively exchange between the large group of participants ensuring, once again, that the Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference was a huge success.

Despite the many uncertainties that continue to permeate the global economic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of Swiss companies are beginning 2021 feeling confident about the year ahead. Senior managers were generally very optimistic about future earnings growth given the ongoing transformation and efficiency programs, continued investment in new technologies and products, and a clear focus on markets that offer profitable growth prospects over the long term. The companies also appeared well prepared in terms of sustainability considerations, which are becoming ever more important. Most companies were confident that the increasing demands in relation to environmental protection will allow them to tap into additional growth potential.

"We are delighted that the demand and interest from investors and companies is still high and that we were able to expand the conference even more, with a focus on Swiss equities, thanks to the virtual format of our event", said Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors at Baader Bank, summarising the three days of the conference.

The next Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference will take place in mid-January 2022. Further details can be found on our website at https://www.swissequitiesconference.com/.

Further information is available from:

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

Florian E. Schopf
Company Spokesperson
Managing Director
Head of Group Strategy & Communication

Tel. +49 89 5150 1013
Mobile +49 160 7188826
florian.schopf@baaderbank.de


About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its head office in Unterschleissheim, near Munich, it employs around 400 staff and operates in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

Further information can also be found online:

Company website: www.baaderbank.de
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/
Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ


18.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1161378

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161378  18.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161378&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:32aPRESS RELEASE : Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful fir..
DJ
09:31aBAADER HELVEA SWISS EQUITIES CONFERE : A hugely successful first virtual confere..
EQ
2020HUDDLESTOCK FINTECH AS : (HUDL) - Huddlestock Systems signs an agreement with Ba..
AQ
2020BAADER BANK : appoints Dietmar von Blücher as General Manager (Generalbevollmäch..
EQ
2020BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2020BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2020BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2020BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2020BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2020BAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 126 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2019 -0,59 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net cash 2019 214 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2019 -88,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 253 M 306 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,28x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Brichmann Head-Finance, Human Resources & Operations
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT23.33%306
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.16%22 350
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-3.46%11 448
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.6.99%5 211
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.4.25%4 860
LAZARD LTD7.83%4 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ