DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
12.02.2021 / 14:34
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Baader Bank AG
b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.35 EUR 9350.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.3500 EUR 9350.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-11; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
64574 12.02.2021
