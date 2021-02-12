Log in
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BWB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/12 08:45:40 am
9.225 EUR   -2.89%
DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english

02/12/2021 | 01:36pm GMT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
12.02.2021 / 14:34 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Oliver 
 
 Last name(s):  Riedel 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Baader Bank AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005088108 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 9.35 EUR       9350.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 9.3500 EUR    9350.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-02-11; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Baader Bank AG 
              Weihenstephaner Str. 4 
              85716 Unterschleissheim 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.baaderbank.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64574 12.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 126 M 153 M 111 M
Net income 2019 -0,59 M -0,72 M -0,52 M
Net cash 2019 214 M 259 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2019 -88,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 434 M 526 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,28x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Brichmann Head-Finance, Human Resources & Operations
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT111.11%526
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-6.92%20 933
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.52%10 201
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.4.77%5 117
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)11.76%4 849
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-0.57%4 609
