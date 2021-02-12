DGAP-DD : Baader Bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.02.2021 / 14:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Riedel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Baader Bank AG b) LEI 529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005088108 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 9.35 EUR 9350.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 9.3500 EUR 9350.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-11; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

