DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Baader Bank Group result for 2020 2021-02-04 / 07:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release: Baader Bank Group result for 2020 Unterschleissheim, 4/02/2021: According to preliminary and unaudited figures, the annual pre-tax result of the Baader Bank Group for the 2020 financial year is EUR 56.0 million, which follows a slightly positive result of EUR 68,000 the previous year. The contribution of EUR16.8 million to the fund for general banking risks has already been taken into account. The continued high trading volume on the stock exchanges and trading platforms frame the basis of this strong result. The number of accounts and deposits on the Baader Bank trading and booking platform more than doubled. All the subsidiaries included in the Group also contributed positively to the overall result for the 2020 financial year. The high trading volumes and a further strong increase in demand for account and custody services at Baader Bank have continued into 2021. If these general conditions continue to throughout the coming year, the Management Board of Baader Bank expects that the level of earnings and operating profit for the 2021 financial year as a whole will exceed the 2020 result. The Management Board of Baader Bank still intends to pay a dividend for the 2020 financial year, subject to the relevant committee decisions and supervisory requirements. Baader Bank is scheduled to publish the consolidated financial statements for 2020 on 19 March 2021. The shareholders' meeting is expected to take place on 1 July 2021 in a virtual format. The contribution to the fund for general banking risks also takes into account the statutory contribution in accordance with Section 340 e HGB. Dividend planning subject to appropriate approvals from committees and bodies and applicable supervisory/other legal provisions. Financial figures of the Baader Bank Group; all figures provisional and unaudited; reported in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB). Further information is available from: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Strasse 4 85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany Florian E. Schopf Company Spokesperson Managing Director Head of Group Strategy & Communication T +49 89 5150 1013 M +49 160 718 88 26 florian.schopf@baaderbank.de About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with around 400 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research. Further information can also be found online: Company website: www.baaderbank.de Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/ Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Phone: +49 89 5150 1013 Fax: +49 89 5150 1111 E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de Internet: www.baaderbank.de ISIN: DE0005088108 WKN: 508810 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1165634 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

