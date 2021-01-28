DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance Research: Baader Bank cooperates with ARIAD Asset Management for big data analysis 2021-01-28 / 14:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release: Research: Baader Bank cooperates with ARIAD Asset Management for big data analysis Unterschleissheim, 28 January 2021: Baader Bank is expanding its existing equity research expertise with the intellectual property analysis of ARIAD Asset Management, based in Hamburg. Using scientifically based quality factors, ARIAD analyses global patent data to determine the relative innovative capacity of companies worldwide. In particular, relatively unknown hidden champions (small/mid caps), which offer significant market potential with their future-oriented technologies, are identified. Baader Bank is incorporating the innovative big data approach into its existing assessment process in order to expand and optimise its own research product portfolio. "ARIAD has many years of experience and a comprehensive track record in the big data and intellectual property analysis segment, with a focus on small- and medium-sized companies. With this know-how, we wish to achieve additional added value for our research and thus for our clients, and further expand the performance of our fundamental analyses. For example, with the intellectual property analyses, we hope to further increase our Baader Helvea top pick list performance with an alpha of around 266%* since its inception in 2013 and an alpha of over 41% in 2020" stated Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors at Baader Bank AG, commenting on the cooperation. Currently, in-house research includes more than 600 European assets and is therefore one of the largest offerings available on the market. The areas of equity, credit and ESG are accessible for all individual assets via the interactive Baader Europe platform. This portfolio is also complimented by macro and ETF research. "We are pleased about the research collaboration with Baader Bank AG and the opportunity to benefit from the long-standing fundamental expertise of Baader Europe Equity Research. As a result, we are able to further expand the outperformance potential of our patent approach within our own stock selection. In addition, we will gain further insights into future fund concepts, like those we have already successfully achieved with a cooperation partner in the healthcare sector", adds Klaus Walczak, co-founder of ARIAD. The systematic approach has been successfully used by ARIAD Asset Management, a quantitative asset manager for institutional and private investors, as part of its own fund solutions to manage various fund products for more than five years. Amongst these is a mutual fund, which is currently rated with four stars in the Morningstar category "Global Equity Mid/Small Cap". (* As at: 25 January 2021) Further information is available from: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Strasse 4 85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany Florian E. Schopf Company Spokesperson Managing Director Head of Group Strategy & Communication Tel. +49 89 5150 1013 Mobile +49 160 7188826 florian.schopf@baaderbank.de About ARIAD Asset Management ARIAD Asset Management was founded in 2002 as a quantitative asset manager for institutional and private investors. With Carsten Lund and Klaus Walczak as founders, the company is committed to moving away from the mainstream and breaking new ground in its selection of specific product areas and in-vestment strategies. This approach is grounded in the empirical finding that the performance of its own products and strategies is significantly higher than that of the respective peer groups. ARIAD Asset Management boasts decades of experience and does not offer any third-party products within the scope of its own mandates. It operates as a portfolio manager for outsourcing mandates as well as a traditional advisor. ARIAD Asset Management has the approval of the German Federal Supervisory Authority for Financial Services (BaFin licence) and has supervisory authorisation for acquisition brokerage, investment advice, investment brokerage, investment management and financial portfolio management. About Baader Europe Together with its cooperation partner AlphaValue, Baader Bank offers one of the largest range of European-wide research services with more than 600 companies from 30 industries under the name of Baa-der Europe. Baader Europe's interactive platform allows investors to create their own research preferences, adjust valuation models and compare the performance and valuation multipliers of companies on a daily basis. As well as stock research, ESG and credit research are also available for each registered company. In addition, Baader Bank's strategy and ETF research product supports institutional investors in their decisions on asset allocation and the implementation of active investment strategies together with stock re-search. Furthermore, the ETF research team of the Bank makes recommendations on short- and medium-term trading strategies for the use of ETFs. Further information can also be found online: Company website: www.baaderbank.de Twitter: https://twitter.com/Baader_Bank Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/98924/ Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/baaderbankag?sc_o=da980_e YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJ7PGKWwtafrPSFDI3nmsQ Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Phone: +49 89 5150 1013 Fax: +49 89 5150 1111 E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de Internet: www.baaderbank.de ISIN: DE0005088108 WKN: 508810

