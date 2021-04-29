Log in
    BWB   DE0005088108

BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BWB)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Baader Bank continues strong -2-

04/29/2021 | 01:31am EDT
2021-04-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Baader Bank AG 
              Weihenstephaner Str. 4 
              85716 Unterschleissheim 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 5150 1013 
Fax:          +49 89 5150 1111 
E-mail:       communications@baaderbank.de 
Internet:     www.baaderbank.de 
ISIN:         DE0005088108 
WKN:          508810 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), 
              Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1190244 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1190244 2021-04-29

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190244&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 126 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2019 -0,59 M -0,72 M -0,72 M
Net cash 2019 214 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2019 -88,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 370 M 447 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,28x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 30,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Brichmann Deputy Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Heni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT80.00%447
MORGAN STANLEY19.60%153 183
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION31.71%131 285
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.32.00%123 206
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.18%42 632
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-10.39%30 614
