BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution

06/03/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
Deerfield, IL, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution of one cent ($0.01) per share, payable on July 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2022.

The Company believes it is possible for tax purposes, a portion of this distribution and any future distributions that the Board may declare in 2022 (collectively, the “Distributions”) may be treated as a return of capital to shareholders to the extent of each shareholder’s basis, while the remaining portion of the Distributions may be treated as a dividend.

The portion of the July 11, 2022 Distribution that will be treated as a dividend will not be determined until January 2023, as that portion is dependent upon the Company’s earnings for tax purposes for its fiscal year ending November 30, 2022. The final determination will be reported to recipients of the Distributions on a tax information return in early 2023.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,07 M - -
Net income 2021 0,65 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 6,46 M 6,46 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 56,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geraldine Conn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven G. Feldman Independent Director
James Allen Lentz Independent Director
Michael K. Murtaugh Secretary, Director, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAB, INC.0.00%6
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-6.60%185 168
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-20.09%39 063
YUM BRANDS-14.00%34 305
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-10.17%18 867
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.90%16 319