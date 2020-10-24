Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Baba Agro Food Limited

BABA AGRO FOOD LIMITED

(BABAFOOD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Leading investors in Ant Shanghai IPO submit bids in 68-69 yuan/share range, say sources

10/24/2020 | 11:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Alipay logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Some large Chinese fund managers have submitted bids in the range of 68-69 yuan per share for the Shanghai leg of the financial technology giant Ant Group's likely $35 billion dual-listing, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Many of them have bid for the Ant shares for the domestic listing at the Nasdaq-style STAR Market in Shanghai at close to 69 yuan ($10.32) apiece, one source said.

Under local market rules, the final price for the initial public offering, which was decided on Friday but has not been disclosed yet, is based on the guidance from the large investors.

The expected $35 billion listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai of Ant, backed by e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, would be the world's largest IPO, beating Saudi Aramco's record $29.4 billion float last December.

The people declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Ant declined to comment.

At 69 yuan per share, Ant can raise up to 115.3 billion yuan ($17.3 billion) in the Shanghai tranche, at a valuation of up to 2.1 trillion yuan, before a 15% greenshoe or over-allotment option is exercised.

Ant plans to sell up to 1.67 billion shares in the Shanghai float which is set to be the biggest IPO in China, eclipsing the record set by Agricultural Bank of China's $10.1 billion Shanghai float in 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Mike Harrison)

By Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Samuel Shen


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.19% 309.92 Delayed Quote.46.12%
BABA AGRO FOOD LIMITED -4.29% 67 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 11548.281629 Delayed Quote.28.71%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.6642 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 429 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net income 2020 198 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
Net Debt 2020 1 046 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 887 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 328
Free-Float 26,4%
Technical analysis trends BABA AGRO FOOD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Yogesh Kumar Sahu Chairman
Rajesh Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gyan Prakash Sahu Non-Independent Executive Director
Manish Kumar Mantri Independent Non-Executive Director
Manoj Kumar Choudhary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABA AGRO FOOD LIMITED-4.29%12
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.32.15%38 681
CORTEVA, INC.12.21%24 830
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-31.43%18 300
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED55.69%13 424
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG-13.71%7 059
