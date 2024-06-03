We aim to be a leading producer and supplier of quality sugar by adopting the most technological advancement. We intend to play a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan.

Furthermore, we shall strive to innovate the ways for the improvement and increase in per acre yield of sugarcane and introduce improved varieties of sugarcane having better yield characters, high sucrose contents, disease and drought resistant and better ratooning crop in the region. We shall introduce the mechanized sugarcane cultivation mehtod to the growers and to educate regarding latest developments of agriculture technology and free consultancy of professionals.

Our goal is not only to attain technological advancements in the field of sugar but also to inculcate the most efficient, ethical and time tested business practices in our management.

We shall build on our core competencies and achieve excellence in performance to become a leading producer of best quality sugar. In doing so we aim to meet or accede the expectations of all our stakeholders.

DIRECTORS'

REVIEW

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present the performance review of your Company together with the unaudited financial statements for the period that ended on March 31st, 2024.

ECONOMIC & INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

During the half year under review, Pakistan's economy struggled with notable challenges characterized by consistent inflation and uncertainty at both economic and political fronts leading to stagnant policy rate of 22% by the State Bank of Pakistan. Despite efforts such as curbing unnecessary imports and crack down on smuggling, economic indicators depict mixed performance across various sectors during the review period. While the pace of economic recovery remains gradual, there is a consistent effort to rebuild business confidence. Persistent challenges such as sharply increasing cost of living, increased cost of doing business, consistently higher KIBOR rates and ongoing energy cost escalation continue to present obstacles to economic growth.

During the period under review, growers reported higher yields per acre compared to last year, however, industry's recoveries decreased due to adverse climate conditions and flooding in the region.

For the current crushing season 2023-24, the notified support price of sugarcane was Rs. 400/- per 40 kg in Punjab & KPK and Rs. 425/- per 40 kg in the province of Sindh. Crushing commenced on 25th November 2023. Average sugarcane purchase cost remained higher than the support price.

PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Company was able to crush 524,174.100 M. Tons sugarcane and produced 52,798.400 M. Tons of white refined sugar at an average recovery of 10.068% during the Period ended 31 March 2024 as compared to 31 March 2023, sugarcane crushing of 455,913.605 M. Tons and the production of 45,338.900 M. Tons white refined sugar at an average recovery of 9.956%

Net sales were recorded at Rs. 1,681.209 million during the period under review as compared to Rs. 1,205.687 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The Company incurred pretax loss of Rs. 169.008 million during the current six months as compared to pretax loss of Rs. 49.235 million in the corresponding period of last year. The main factor of this loss is the high interest cost. Other important factors include high cane procurement price and subdued sugar prices.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

While the sugarcane support price has been increased substantially, sugar prices remained subdued due to the availability of excess stock.

The Company's operating environment will likely remain challenging in light of the difficult macro-economic conditions. Consequently, the Company continues to focus on plans that focus on bringing efficiency and reduce costs.

Though the impact of higher sugarcane prices and higher interest rates may subdue the profitability while sugar prices to determine the extent of profitability. It is expected that Company will improve further in its operations and this is essentially due to better management and commitment by professional management and its team. These ingredients will hopefully revive the Company on overall basis.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Best Corporate Practices

Directors are committed to good corporate governance and comply with the requirements of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2017 and the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange. The composition of the Board of Directors (the Board") is as follows:

