Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was PKR 4,543.14 million compared to PKR 3,938.71 million a year ago. Net income was PKR 90.7 million compared to net loss of PKR 242.3 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 9.6 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of PKR 25.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 9.6 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of PKR 25.64 a year ago.