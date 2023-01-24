Baba Farid Sugar Mills : PFA Presentation of Corporate Briefing 2023

Fecto Group

The affairs of the Company were managed by Fecto Groupsince its incorporation. During the Financial Year 2009-10, the Company was taken over by management and on 25 October 2010, the Board of Directors of the Company had been changed.

Imporient Group/ Pattoki Sugar Mills Limited

On October 25, 2010, the new Board of Directors took over the charge of Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited being Pattoki Sugar Mills Limited as the Holding Company and run the affairs of the Company till January 23, 2019.

Al- Moiz Group

On January 23, 2019, a share purchase agreement was made between the Board of Directors of Al Moiz Industries Limited and Naubahar Bottling Co. (Pvt) Limited with the Board of Directors of Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited. The new Board took over 96.46% of shares of the Company from existing Directors, and 1.77% from the General public by making a public offer on March 27, 2019. 50.86% of Shares were held by Naubahar Bottling Co. (Pvt) Limited (Being Holding Company) which were subsequently sold to the Directors of the Company.