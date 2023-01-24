Advanced search
    BAFS   PK0027901013

BABA FARID SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(BAFS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
38.00 PKR   +0.26%
04:47aBaba Farid Sugar Mills : PFA Presentation of Corporate Briefing 2023
PU
03:47aBaba Farid Sugar Mills : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)
PU
01/11Baba Farid Sugar Mills : 44th Annual General Meeting Notice.
PU
Baba Farid Sugar Mills : PFA Presentation of Corporate Briefing 2023

01/24/2023
Contents

  • Company Profile
  • Financial Review
  • Future Outlook

Company Profile - Introduction

The Company:

Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited ("the Company") was incorporated in 1978 under the Companies Act 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017) as a Public Limited Company, and its shares are quoted at Pakistan Stock Exchange. It is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of sugar including its by-products i.e. molasses and V. Filter cake.

Capacity:

The Company has 3,500 M. Tons crushing capacity.

Location:

The crushing facility of the company is located at 5-Km Faisalabad Road Okara.

Change of Management

Fecto Group

The affairs of the Company were managed by Fecto Groupsince its incorporation. During the Financial Year 2009-10, the Company was taken over by management and on 25 October 2010, the Board of Directors of the Company had been changed.

Imporient Group/ Pattoki Sugar Mills Limited

On October 25, 2010, the new Board of Directors took over the charge of Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited being Pattoki Sugar Mills Limited as the Holding Company and run the affairs of the Company till January 23, 2019.

Al- Moiz Group

On January 23, 2019, a share purchase agreement was made between the Board of Directors of Al Moiz Industries Limited and Naubahar Bottling Co. (Pvt) Limited with the Board of Directors of Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited. The new Board took over 96.46% of shares of the Company from existing Directors, and 1.77% from the General public by making a public offer on March 27, 2019. 50.86% of Shares were held by Naubahar Bottling Co. (Pvt) Limited (Being Holding Company) which were subsequently sold to the Directors of the Company.

Company Profile - Board of Directors

CHAIRPERSON

Mrs. Qaiser Shamim Khan

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Mr. Farid ud Din Ahmed

Mr. Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Mr. Adnan Ahmed Khan

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Farid ud Din Ahmed (Chairman)

Mrs. Sara Hajra Khan (Member)

Mr. Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon

(Member)

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Nauman Ahmed Khan Mrs. Sara Hajra Khan

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Muhammad Imran

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Wasif Mahmood

ID: Independent Director

Disclaimer

Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 939 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2022 -242 M -1,06 M -1,06 M
Net Debt 2022 743 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 359 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 2,75%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adnan Ahmed Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wasif Mahmood Chief Financial Officer
Qaiser Shamim Khan Chairman
Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon Independent Director
Farid-ud-Din Ahmed Independent Director
