Baba Farid Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th Sep. 2022

VISION

STATEMENT

We shall build on our core competencies and achieve excellence in performance to become a leading producer of best quality sugar. In doing so we aim to meet or accede the expectations of all our stakeholders.

Our goal is not only to attain technological advancements in the field of sugar but also to inculcate the most efficient, ethical and time tested business practices in our management.

Furthermore, we shall strive to innovate the ways for the improvement and increase in per acre yield of sugarcane and introduce improved varieties of sugarcane having better yield characters, high sucrose contents, disease and drought resistant and better ratooning crop in the region. We shall introduce the mechanized sugarcane cultivation mehtod to the growers and to educate regarding latest developments of agriculture technology and free consultancy of professionals.

MISSION

STATEMENT

We aim to be a leading producer and supplier of quality sugar by adopting the most technological advancement. We intend to play a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan.