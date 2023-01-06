Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAFS   PK0027901013

BABA FARID SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(BAFS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
38.00 PKR   +0.26%
02:08aBaba Farid Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th Sep. 2022
PU
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baba Farid Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th Sep. 2022

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BABA FARID

https://bfsml.com

S U G A R M I L L S L I M I T E D

CONTENTS

Company Information

02

Vision Statement, Mission Statement

03

Corporate Strategy, Core Values

04

Notice of Annual General Meeting

05

Statement of Material Facts

10

Chairman's Review

12

Director's Report

14

Director's Report Urdu

20

6 Years Operating Results

25

Pattern of Holding of Shares

26

Categories of Share Holders

27

Statement of Compliance

Code of Corporate Governance

29

Independent Auditor's

Review Report to the Members

32

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members

33

Statement of Financial Position

38

Statement of Profit or Loss

39

Statement of Comprehensive Income

40

Statement of Cash Flows

41

Statement of Changes in Equity

42

Notes to the Financial Statements

43

Proxy Form

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

1

COMPANY

INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mrs. Qaiser Shamim Khan

Chairperson

Mr. Adnan Ahmed Khan

Chief Executive

Mr. Muhammad Shamim Khan

Executive Director

Mr. Nauman Ahmed Khan

Non-Executive

Mrs. Sarah Hajra Khan

Non-Executive

Mr. Farid ud Din Ahmed

Independent Director

Mr. Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon

Independent Director

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Wasif Mahmood

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Muhammad Imran

AUDITORS

M/s BDO Ebrahim & Co.

Chartered Accountants

F-2, First Floor, Grace Centre,

Canal Bank Road, 1-B Canal Park,

Gulberg-II, Lahore

Tel: 042-35875709-10

Fax: 042-35717351

Email: info@bdo.com.pk

MILLS

5 K.M. Faisalabad Road, Okara

Tel: 044-2714418-21

Fax: 044-2522978

BANKERS

Habib Bank Limited

Bank Al-Habib Limited

MCB Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

HUMAN RESOURCES & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Farid-ud-Din Ahmad

Chairman

Mr. Adnan Ahmed Khan

Member

Mr. Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon

Member

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Farid-ud-Din Ahmad

Chairman

Mrs. Sarah Hajra Khan

Member

Mr. Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon

Member

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon

Chairman

Mr. Farid-ud-Din Ahmad

Member

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Mr. Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon Chairman

Mr. Farid-ud-Din Ahmad

Member

SHARE REGISTRAR

M/s Corplink (Pvt) Limited

Share Registrar, Wings Arcade,

1-K Commercial Model Town, Lahore.

Tel: 042-35916714,

Fax: 042-35869037

Email: corplink786@gmail.com

REGISTERED OFFICE

2-D-1, Gulberg III, Lahore Tel: 042-35771066-71 Fax: 042-35756687 Email: info@bfsml.com Website: www.bfsml.com

LEGAL ADVISOR

M/s Ahmed & Pansota

Advocate and Legal Consutants

20 - Sir Gangaram Mansions

The Mall Lahore

Tel: 042-37313549, 37313520

Tel: 042-36672102

2

BABA FARID SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

VISION

STATEMENT

We shall build on our core competencies and achieve excellence in performance to become a leading producer of best quality sugar. In doing so we aim to meet or accede the expectations of all our stakeholders.

Our goal is not only to attain technological advancements in the field of sugar but also to inculcate the most efficient, ethical and time tested business practices in our management.

Furthermore, we shall strive to innovate the ways for the improvement and increase in per acre yield of sugarcane and introduce improved varieties of sugarcane having better yield characters, high sucrose contents, disease and drought resistant and better ratooning crop in the region. We shall introduce the mechanized sugarcane cultivation mehtod to the growers and to educate regarding latest developments of agriculture technology and free consultancy of professionals.

MISSION

STATEMENT

We aim to be a leading producer and supplier of quality sugar by adopting the most technological advancement. We intend to play a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan.

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

3

CORPORATE

STRATEGY

Our corporate strategy and objectives for the future are to find new and improved means of cost reduction, fuel economy and to acquire advanced manufacturing capabilities to support our product development efforts and product line expansion and stand ready to leverage our debt and be responsive to the changing economic scenario. We believe in harnessing the inherent strengths of available human resource and materials to the utmost and a commitment for building a solid foundation poised for sustainable growth for the long-term benefit of our shareholders and employees.

CORE VALUES

Strive for excellence and build on our core competencies.

Keep up with technological advancements in our biological control laboratory and extend the Research & Development Programme to control sugarcane crop diseases.

Inculcate efficient, ethical and time tested business practices in our management.

Work as a team and support each other.

Put the interest of the company before that of the individuals.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:06:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BABA FARID SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
02:08aBaba Farid Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th Sep. 2022
PU
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2021-12-31
PU
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills : Condensed Interim Financial Information For the 1st Quarter Ended..
PU
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Septemb..
CI
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Baba Farid Sugar Mills : 42nd Annual Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 864 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2021 122 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net Debt 2021 518 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 359 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 2,75%
Chart BABA FARID SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adnan Ahmed Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wasif Mahmood Chief Financial Officer
Qaiser Shamim Khan Chairman
Malik Manzoor Hussain Humayoon Independent Director
Farid-ud-Din Ahmed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABA FARID SUGAR MILLS LIMITED0.00%2
SÜDZUCKER AG4.53%3 669
COSUMAR SA-8.53%1 576
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-15.35%1 483
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-1.92%961
ADECOAGRO S.A.-8.56%830