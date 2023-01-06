Baba Farid Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30th Sep. 2022

We shall build on our core competencies and achieve excellence in performance to become a leading producer of best quality sugar. In doing so we aim to meet or accede the expectations of all our stakeholders.
Our goal is not only to attain technological advancements in the field of sugar but also to inculcate the most efficient, ethical and time tested business practices in our management.
Furthermore, we shall strive to innovate the ways for the improvement and increase in per acre yield of sugarcane and introduce improved varieties of sugarcane having better yield characters, high sucrose contents, disease and drought resistant and better ratooning crop in the region. We shall introduce the mechanized sugarcane cultivation mehtod to the growers and to educate regarding latest developments of agriculture technology and free consultancy of professionals.
MISSION
STATEMENT
We aim to be a leading producer and supplier of quality sugar by adopting the most technological advancement. We intend to play a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan.
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
3
CORPORATE
STRATEGY
Our corporate strategy and objectives for the future are to find new and improved means of cost reduction, fuel economy and to acquire advanced manufacturing capabilities to support our product development efforts and product line expansion and stand ready to leverage our debt and be responsive to the changing economic scenario. We believe in harnessing the inherent strengths of available human resource and materials to the utmost and a commitment for building a solid foundation poised for sustainable growth for the long-term benefit of our shareholders and employees.
CORE VALUES
Strive for excellence and build on our core competencies.
Keep up with technological advancements in our biological control laboratory and extend the Research & Development Programme to control sugarcane crop diseases.
Inculcate efficient, ethical and time tested business practices in our management.
Work as a team and support each other.
Put the interest of the company before that of the individuals.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:06:43 UTC.