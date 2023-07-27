DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the Un-Audited Accounts of the Company for the Nine Month Ended 30 June 2023 in compliance with the section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

During the period under review, crop volume was lesser than last year partially due to flood and partially due to comparatively low yield per acre. However, better sugar recoveries & increase in the area under cultivation mitigated to some extent the negative impacts of low yield per acre.

For current crushing season 2022-23, notified support price of sugarcane was Rs. 300/- per 40 kg in Punjab

KPK and Rs. 302/- per 40 kg in the province of Sindh as compared to Rs. 225 & 250 corresponding period in Punjab & Sind respectively. Crushing started on 25th November 2022. The 33% increase in support price of sugarcane ultimately resulted in increase in the production cost of the sugar.

PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Company was able to crush 455,913.605 M. Tons sugarcane and produced 45,338.900 M. Tons of white refined sugar at an average recovery of 9.956% during the Period ended 30 June 2023 as compared to 30 June 2022, sugarcane crushing of 604,762.396 M. Tons and the production of 54,026.500 M. Tons white refined sugar at an average recovery of 8.936%.

Net sales were recorded at Rs. 2,946.171 million during the period under review as compared to Rs. 2865.658 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The Company incurred pretax loss of Rs. 34.782 million during the period under review as compared to pretax loss of Rs. 189.285 million in the corresponding period of last year. The decrease in loss is mainly because of better sugar rates and export of sugar.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Agricultural R&D is an integral part of the Company's policy which entails identification and multiplication of promising new sugarcane varieties and their subsequent commercial sowing through progressive growers with best agricultural practices. This not only increases per acre yield of sugar cane but also enhances growers earning and creates more enthusiasm for sowing sugarcane compared to competing crops. It also increases the sugarcane supply to the Company and boosts overall sugar recovery, directly improving the bottom line of the Company.

RELATIONSHIP WITH GROWERS

As usual growers' payment has remained our top priority being one of the main keys of our success and we are trying our level best to make growers' payment on priority basis. We regularly provide financial and technical support to our growers. Due to these policies and preferential treatment to growers, the Company enjoys excellent relationship with them.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Year 2023 is much more challenging for business. The year inherited political and economic uncertainty and during the year political chaos, economic distress, sky rocket inflation, unprecedented interest rates, massive rupee devaluation and global economic recession continued this marathon. Importing difficulties are hampering the pan-country industrial daily operations.