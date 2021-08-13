Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Babcock International Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Babcock International : Sale of Frazer-Nash Consultancy

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 Aug 2021

Sale of Frazer-Nash Consultancy

Babcock International Group (Babcock), the international aerospace, defence and security company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with KBR for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Frazer-Nash Consultancy Limited (Frazer-Nash Consultancy) for a cash consideration of £293 million (implying an enterprise value of £285m on a cash free/debt free basis), subject to routine closing adjustments and before transaction costs.

Headquartered in the UK, Frazer-Nash Consultancy delivers innovative engineering and technology solutions across a broad range of critical national infrastructure, helping to provide assurance to operators and regulators from a network of nine UK and four Australian locations. The consultancy, which has grown strongly since Babcock acquired it in 2007, employs around 900 people.

The sale forms part of Babcock's targeted disposal programme, which aims to generate at least £400 million of proceeds in the next twelve months. Frazer-Nash Consultancy is an outstanding business which provides independent advice to its customers and on that basis has operated largely independently from Babcock. Proceeds from this transaction will be used to reduce net debt.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said:

'We are making real progress on our plan to streamline and focus the group on our key markets. Divesting at least £400 million of businesses in our targeted disposals programme will enable us to reduce complexity and increase our focus as we return Babcock to strength. Frazer-Nash Consultancy is a good fit for KBR, and I wish them every success in growing the business further.'

The consultancy is part of Babcock's Marine sector. For the year ended 31 March 2021 it reported total revenues of £100.5 million (year ended 31 March 2020: £101.9 million), profit before interest and tax of £13.5 million (year ended 31 March 2020 £17.1 million). As of 31 March 2021 gross assets were £79.9 million.

Completion of the agreement is subject to approval by the Australian foreign investment authority.

The agreement constitutes a class 2 transaction for the purposes of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, and as such does not require Babcock shareholders' approval.

Post navigation

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
02:15aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : UK's Babcock sells consultancy unit for over $400 millio..
RE
02:14aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Agrees $405 Million Sale of Frazer-Nash Consultancy to K..
MT
02:11aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Sale of Frazer-Nash Consultancy
PU
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : More Modest Gains Likely for Stocks as Wall Street Hits ..
DJ
08/11LEONARDO S P A : Italy's Leonardo teams up with Babcock to offer aircrew trainin..
RE
08/04BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Strathclyde and Babcock forge new strategic partnership
PU
08/03BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Cavendish Nuclear awarded £10 million Hinkley Point A co..
PU
07/30FTSE Down, Pearson Gains After Solid 1st Half, College App Launch
DJ
07/30BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : FY21 Loss Surges On $2.8 Billion Impairments, Charges; S..
MT
07/30BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Full Year results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 628 M 6 393 M 6 393 M
Net income 2021 -1 320 M -1 823 M -1 823 M
Net Debt 2021 1 461 M 2 018 M 2 018 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 549 M 2 143 M 2 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 32 819
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 306,60 GBX
Average target price 304,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Chairman
Jon Hall Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Myles Peter Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC9.54%2 143
VINCI12.29%61 194
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%30 505
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED26.01%29 992
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.46%21 680
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.76%18 720