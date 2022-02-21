Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Babcock International Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Babcock International : and Plymouth Science Park launch advanced manufacturing lab in new innovation partnership

02/21/2022 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 Feb 2022

Babcock and Plymouth Science Park launch advanced manufacturing lab in new innovation partnership

Babcock International, the aerospace, defence and security company, has opened a new state of-the-art Additive Manufacturing centre today as part of a new partnership with Plymouth Science Park (PSP).

The facility will allow Babcock to ramp up its advanced technology capabilities to address critical needs across the engineering and defence support industry and will include the development of a digital and data skills programme in collaboration with PSP. The facility will enable the company to direct print metal parts for the first time as it needs them, increasing efficiency and sustainability.

The centre was launched at an industry event and was attended by other technology collaborators including Kingsbury, Renishaw, AMFG and GOM. Local MP, Johnny Mercer was invited to view the facility and switched on the first printing machine.

He said: "Really delighted to open the new Additive Manufacturing centre and see real innovation being delivered, right here in Plymouth, as part of this new partnership between Babcock and Plymouth Science Park. The advanced technologies and research that will be carried out at the centre will go beyond Plymouth I'm sure, and undoubtedly benefit some of our most critical areas, such as defence and health."

The partnership builds on Babcock's strong relationship with the academic and technology community across the South West, and the local community around Babcock's Devonport dockyard. Recent initiatives include a polymer manufacturing capability which produced personal protective equipment for the local air ambulance service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Babcock will use PSP's new facility to expand its capabilities in additive methods, such as direct metal laser sintering, which enables high priority parts to be produced by a 3-D printer, and as a training facility to strengthen its expertise in digital and data technologies.

Dr Jon Hall, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer for Babcock, said: "This collaboration will accelerate Babcock's R&D and real-world application of additive technologies. It provides a step change in how we're advancing our own expertise and our partnerships to benefit our customers and the communities we operate in.

"The challenge of obsolescence and support chain resilience is key for engineering businesses. That's especially true for Babcock where we maintain complex and critical equipment over long lifecycles. Having a manufacturing capability that allows us to direct print what we need, when we need it, in direct collaboration with our customers, means we will be able to create parts at scale, in a more efficient and sustainable way - wherever there is a demand, in any part of our business.

"Partnerships are fundamentally important to the work we do at Babcock - because when we collaborate we can make a real difference in solving some of the biggest challenges facing us today, and we're really excited about the benefits this partnership can bring, to Babcock, our customers and of course, our people."

Ian McFazden, Chief Executive of PSP, said: "We are proud to work with companies and individuals who are leading the way in solving some of the world's most urgent needs. We are delighted to be expanding our work in the advanced engineering, defence and security sectors through a new and innovative partnership with Babcock.

"Babcock will be the first company to use our new additive manufacturing facilities to strengthen their engineering and technical expertise in digital and data technologies, and through the partnership we will ensure engineers and apprentices develop new digital and data skills to enhance innovation adoption and increase productivity in the region."

Post navigation

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
06:11aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : and Plymouth Science Park launch advanced manufacturing lab in new..
PU
02/16FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% as Ukraine Fears Weigh
DJ
02/16Babcock to acquire remaining 50% of its Australian naval sustainment joint venture
AQ
02/16FTSE Edges Lower, 10Y Gilt Yield Falls After Soft Reaction to Inflation Data
DJ
02/15FTSE 100 Ends Tuesday Up as Possible De-Escalation in Ukraine Eases Fears
DJ
02/15London Shares Buoyed as Ukraine Tensions Ease Slightly
DJ
02/15FTSE Rises as Glencore, AstraZeneca Rally
DJ
02/15London Shares to Open Lower After Employment Data
DJ
02/15Babcock to Assume Full Ownership of Naval Ship Management JV in Australia
MT
02/15Babcock International Group PLC Acquire Remaining 50% of its Australian Naval Sustainme..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 264 M 5 794 M 5 794 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 114 M 1 514 M 1 514 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 539 M 2 091 M 2 091 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 29 137
Free-Float -
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 304,70 GBX
Average target price 389,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Chairman
Jon Hall Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Myles Peter Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC-4.36%2 091
VINCI8.69%64 827
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.00%36 471
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.58%35 455
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.37%24 222
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%23 155