Babcock International : lands three awards at prestigious industry event

12/14/2020 | 11:19am EST
14 Dec 2020

Babcock lands three awards at prestigious industry event

Babcock, the aerospace and defence company, swept the board at the prestigious Institute for Collaborative Working (ICW) awards event last week.

The ceremony, which was livestreamed from the Lansdowne Club in London to a global audience, saw Babcock win in three categories, including a special award for COVID-19 response which celebrated the company's work keeping UK air ambulances in the sky and saving lives at the height of the pandemic.

By rapidly designing and constructing custom-built barrier technologies for air ambulance helicopters Babcock was able to give customers and on-board teams the confidence to fly life-saving air ambulance missions as the pandemic took hold. Their close work with Devon Air Ambulance was critical in getting that aircraft operational again, back in the sky and ready to support those in desperate need of help at a time when the UK's emergency services were facing unprecedented pressures.

The event also saw Babcock's Warship team in Devonport presented with the Industry Collaboration Award, recognising their highly collaborative approach to supporting surface ships, submarines and associated systems and equipment. The judges saw Babcock's Joint Ways of Working Charter and their achievement of International Standard Organisation (ISO) 44001:2017 Collaborative Business Relationship Management Systems certification as evidence of their long-term approach to working with stakeholders including the MOD, the Royal Navy, Waterfront Service Providers and a wide range of suppliers in this complex and critical area.

In their third award of the night, Babcock Aviation's aircraft technical support team scooped the accolade for collaboration in the Defence and Security sectors for their work on the UK HADES contract. The contract, which sees Babcock provide technical support including aircraft maintenance, training and engineering to the Royal Air Force, involves close to 900 employees working hand-in-glove with customers and suppliers to keep the RAF flying. Since the contract started four years ago, the Babcock team have put collaboration at the heart of their work, driving better results and safer services.

Babcock's Steve Abrahams, who leads the company's drive for collaborative working, said: 'Collaboration is absolutely key to Babcock's work in markets across the globe - it underpins so much of the way we work and we are incredibly proud to have been recognised by the ICW in this way.

'Whether we are creating partnerships with customers which endure for decades, or sharing innovation and technologies that can help save lives, collaboration is a central part of how we operate at every level.

'Delivering complex services like those highlighted by these awards absolutely hinges on successful collaboration. We are committed to working together with our suppliers and customers to build better, stronger, fully integrated relationships and delivering true customer value.

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:18:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
