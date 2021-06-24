Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Babcock International Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Babcock International : Contract extension secured for Sellafield Pile Fuel Cladding Silo project

06/24/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 Jun 2021

Contract extension secured for Sellafield Pile Fuel Cladding Silo project

Sellafield Ltd. has awarded Bechtel Cavendish Nuclear Solutions (BCNS) a two-year contract extension and added work to the Pile Fuel Cladding Silo (PFCS) project at the UK's Sellafield Site in northern England.

The team has been on the project since 2012, designing and installing access doors and remote-handling equipment to retrieve decades-old nuclear waste from sealed compartments in a building described as one of Europe's most hazardous.

The waste consists of 3,200 cubic meters of radioactive cladding - pieces of metal tubes used for uranium fuel rods in some of the UK's earliest nuclear reactors. The mission of the PFCS project is to deliver a system that allows Sellafield to retrieve the waste, package it safely, and dispose of it permanently.

The new scope calls for:

  • procurement, manufacture, preparation, installation, and commissioning of additional equipment to allow Sellafield to retrieve waste from the remaining five silo compartments, once the first compartment has been emptied;
  • extension and growth of off-site testing facilities, to develop future systems for use on the retrievals plant; and
  • establishment of a new, centralized control building for all silo monitoring and waste retrieval operations.

Clive Billiald, Bechtel programme manager said, 'This award continues our very special relationship with our Sellafield colleagues, which has enabled us to consistently deliver ahead of time and under budget. I am incredibly proud of our collective team, who thoroughly deserve the trust placed in them.'

Fran Worthington, Cavendish Nuclear's Sellafield Business Unit Director, said, 'This extension reinforces the strong collaborative working relationship we have with Sellafield and our partner and is testament to our delivery performance on one of the four most hazardous buildings in Western Europe.'

Robin Spurr, BCNS' Social Value Lead said, 'This award allows us to build on our initiatives to maximise the benefits felt by our local communities, and to create a project legacy further afield. We will utilise the skills and experience of Bechtel and Cavendish Nuclear people, in conjunction with the Sellafield project team, to create a truly collaborative approach to Social Impact, which will bring greater value to the local area.'

Learn more about the PFCS project here:

Post navigation

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
04:13aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : Contract extension secured for Sellafield Pile Fuel Cla..
PU
02:05aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC : Full year -3-
DJ
12:15aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : Secures Deal To Boost Ukraine's Naval Capabilities
MT
06/23BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : signs tripartite agreement to support enhancement of Uk..
AQ
06/23BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : Georgia Davey named one of the 50 Women in Engineering ..
PU
06/23BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : UK signs agreement to support enhancement of Ukrainian ..
AQ
06/11UK Watchdog Serves Enforcement Order on Babcock's Sale of Oil & Gas Unit to C..
MT
06/10BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : pledges to reduce emissions to net zero by 2040
PU
06/08BABCOCK : Changes to the Group's Executive Committee
AQ
06/08BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : Changes to the Group's Executive Committee
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 607 M 6 430 M 6 430 M
Net income 2021 -1 320 M -1 842 M -1 842 M
Net Debt 2021 1 478 M 2 063 M 2 063 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 506 M 2 103 M 2 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 32 819
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 298,00 GBX
Average target price 325,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Chairman
Jon Hall Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Myles Peter Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC6.47%2 103
VINCI14.00%63 408
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.22%31 178
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.93%28 032
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.82%21 863
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 712