  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Babcock International Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAB   GB0009697037

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(BAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Babcock International : retains Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon

07/02/2021 | 04:46am EDT
2 Jul 2021

Babcock retains Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon

Babcock is pleased to have secured recertification of the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon, which it has held since 2010.

The certification process included a quantitative assessment of carbon emissions, as well as a qualitative assessment of governance, carbon accounting and carbon management.

The Carbon Trust confirmed that Babcock achieved 14.9% absolute carbon reduction across its UK based operations in the 2018 - 2020 compliance period. The recertification demonstrates Babcock's ongoing commitment to the highest standards in energy and carbon management and its effectiveness in addressing the global climate crisis.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said:
'We are fully committed to minimising the impact of our operations and strive to embed the highest standards in environmental management and protection. This recertification by the Carbon Trust is another positive step on our journey towards decarbonising our estate, assets and operations, and achieving our goal of net zero emissions by 2040.'

Disclaimer

Babcock International Group plc published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 598 M 6 325 M 6 325 M
Net income 2021 -1 320 M -1 816 M -1 816 M
Net Debt 2021 1 470 M 2 023 M 2 023 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 466 M 2 018 M 2 016 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 819
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Babcock International Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 290,00 GBX
Average target price 325,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Lockwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Mellors Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Chairman
Jon Hall Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Myles Peter Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC3.61%2 049
VINCI12.27%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.90%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.17%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 939