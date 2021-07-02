Babcock International : retains Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon

2 Jul 2021

Babcock is pleased to have secured recertification of the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon, which it has held since 2010.

The certification process included a quantitative assessment of carbon emissions, as well as a qualitative assessment of governance, carbon accounting and carbon management.

The Carbon Trust confirmed that Babcock achieved 14.9% absolute carbon reduction across its UK based operations in the 2018 - 2020 compliance period. The recertification demonstrates Babcock's ongoing commitment to the highest standards in energy and carbon management and its effectiveness in addressing the global climate crisis.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said:

'We are fully committed to minimising the impact of our operations and strive to embed the highest standards in environmental management and protection. This recertification by the Carbon Trust is another positive step on our journey towards decarbonising our estate, assets and operations, and achieving our goal of net zero emissions by 2040.'